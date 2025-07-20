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ForumsOffers and WantedWanted- chromecast audio
itey

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#320226 20-Jul-2025 13:04
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Heya, does anyone have an old chromecast audio lying around that they would be happy to sell? Thank you!

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Stu1
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  #3396024 21-Jul-2025 21:12
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They are like gold now, still holding on to mine for dear life, good luck hopefully you find one 



richms
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  #3396210 22-Jul-2025 16:29
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Having re-found mine a month or so back and trying to use them again, its no way near as good as the wiim mini for stability when using Tidal to send to it. They are back in the box of obsolete tech so not going hunting for them again, but 2/3 times I tried to start playing something on it from Tidal, it looked like it connected but no sound happened. The one that did work soon lost its connection and the music started playing back out the PC again.




Richard rich.ms

rphenix
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  #3396601 23-Jul-2025 17:29
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Interesting mine always works with yt music.



maoriboy
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  #3396711 24-Jul-2025 07:58
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Mine is forever connected to the mancave stereo and has worked brilliantly. Good luck on your search!





roderickh
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  #3396729 24-Jul-2025 09:14
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Good luck with the search, out of curiosity how much do they go for these days? 




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