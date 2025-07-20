Having re-found mine a month or so back and trying to use them again, its no way near as good as the wiim mini for stability when using Tidal to send to it. They are back in the box of obsolete tech so not going hunting for them again, but 2/3 times I tried to start playing something on it from Tidal, it looked like it connected but no sound happened. The one that did work soon lost its connection and the music started playing back out the PC again.