Purchased for ex-lease unit as description said it would ship without wifi but it came with wifi and antenna already.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/P7EhLAPJvFnGBreA8
Free and you pay postage/courier. or Free pick up in Christchurch.
Purchased for ex-lease unit as description said it would ship without wifi but it came with wifi and antenna already.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/P7EhLAPJvFnGBreA8
Free and you pay postage/courier. or Free pick up in Christchurch.
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