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ForumsOffers and Wanted[SOLD] Epos Adapt 260 Stereo headset
freitasm

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#322832 27-Sep-2025 10:35
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I have an Epos Adapt 260 headset available for sale. Can be used with Bluetooth or with the wireless USB adapter included.

 

Asing $80 including shipping.

 

 

 




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freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3420007 30-Sep-2025 11:55
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Bump.




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freitasm

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  #3422725 7-Oct-2025 13:07
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Down to $65 incl shipping.




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freitasm

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  #3424136 11-Oct-2025 16:28
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Bump.




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craiglee
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  #3424139 11-Oct-2025 16:40
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Have PMed.  

freitasm

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  #3424143 11-Oct-2025 16:48
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Sold.




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