FS: iPhone 13 Pro 128gb
$650.00 shipping included or pickup Akl CBD (Fanshawe St)
Includes Quad Lock and extra case as per photo.
Price drop - $600
$550 before it goes to TM.
Damn, was interested until I saw the battery health at 78% 😢
That will need to be replaced and the cost is at least $175 for genuine Apple.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
CYaBro:
Damn, was interested until I saw the battery health at 78% 😢
That will need to be replaced and the cost is at least $175 for genuine Apple.
It is still a very capable phone and last a day dependent on usage. Son just wanted a better camera. But I hear what you are saying. So will drop it down to $500 should the buyer decide that they actually need the battery replaced.
CrashAndBurn:
CYaBro:
Damn, was interested until I saw the battery health at 78% 😢
That will need to be replaced and the cost is at least $175 for genuine Apple.
It is still a very capable phone and last a day dependent on usage. Son just wanted a better camera. But I hear what you are saying. So will drop it down to $500 should the buyer decide that they actually need the battery replaced.
That sounds about right.. my wife’s iPhone 12 was at 79% and still lasted her all day on an overnight charge. Battery shouldn’t need replacing for a bit yet. (Hope that gives a prospective buyer more confidence.
SOLD
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