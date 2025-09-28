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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: iPhone 13 Pro 128gb
CrashAndBurn

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#322840 28-Sep-2025 13:09
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FS: iPhone 13 Pro 128gb

 

$650.00 shipping included or pickup Akl CBD (Fanshawe St)

 

Includes Quad Lock and extra case as per photo.

 

 

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CrashAndBurn

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  #3420480 2-Oct-2025 08:54
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Price drop - $600



CrashAndBurn

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+1 received by user: 105


  #3421878 6-Oct-2025 05:57
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$550 before it goes to TM.

CYaBro
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  #3421983 6-Oct-2025 08:31
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Damn, was interested until I saw the battery health at 78% 😢

 

That will need to be replaced and the cost is at least $175 for genuine Apple.

 

 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



CrashAndBurn

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  #3422072 6-Oct-2025 11:35
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CYaBro:

 

Damn, was interested until I saw the battery health at 78% 😢

 

That will need to be replaced and the cost is at least $175 for genuine Apple.

 

 

It is still a very capable phone and last a day dependent on usage. Son just wanted a better camera. But I hear what you are saying. So will drop it down to $500 should the buyer decide that they actually need the battery replaced.

fritzman
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  #3422083 6-Oct-2025 12:38
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CrashAndBurn:

 

CYaBro:

 

Damn, was interested until I saw the battery health at 78% 😢

 

That will need to be replaced and the cost is at least $175 for genuine Apple.

 

 

It is still a very capable phone and last a day dependent on usage. Son just wanted a better camera. But I hear what you are saying. So will drop it down to $500 should the buyer decide that they actually need the battery replaced.

 

 

 

 

That sounds about right.. my wife’s iPhone 12 was at 79% and still lasted her all day on an overnight charge.  Battery shouldn’t need replacing for a bit yet. (Hope that gives a prospective buyer more confidence. 




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

CrashAndBurn

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+1 received by user: 105


  #3423478 9-Oct-2025 16:58
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SOLD

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