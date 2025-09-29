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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple TV 4K + Shokz Openfit Air
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Ultimate Geek
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#322849 29-Sep-2025 09:31
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Apple TV 4K 

 

Latest model (3rd gen) with Wifi and Ethernet 128gb

 

Used but excellent condition. 

 

$250 inc shipping

 

 

 

 

Shokz Openfit Air

 

Nice open true wireless earphones. Comfortable, even with glasses on. 

 

$120 inc shipping

 

 

 

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lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3419832 29-Sep-2025 18:15
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Just revising prices after looking at what is around

 

Apple TV: $225 

 

Openfit Air: $100

 

I also found the receipt for the Openfits - purchased in Jan and they have 2 year warranty.
Apple TV is just over 1 year old so no warranty left there.

 

Will ship for free 👍



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Ultimate Geek
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  #3419837 29-Sep-2025 18:45
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Apple TV is SOLD

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Ultimate Geek
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  #3420998 3-Oct-2025 14:46
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Bump. $85 for the Shokz? 



lookout

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Ultimate Geek
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  #3421611 4-Oct-2025 20:17
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All sold thanks

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