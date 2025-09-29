Apple TV 4K
Latest model (3rd gen) with Wifi and Ethernet 128gb
Used but excellent condition.
$250 inc shipping
Shokz Openfit Air
Nice open true wireless earphones. Comfortable, even with glasses on.
$120 inc shipping
Just revising prices after looking at what is around
Apple TV: $225
Openfit Air: $100
I also found the receipt for the Openfits - purchased in Jan and they have 2 year warranty.
Apple TV is just over 1 year old so no warranty left there.
Will ship for free 👍
Apple TV is SOLD
Bump. $85 for the Shokz?
All sold thanks
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