I love these latest generation PX7 - only reason for sale is I have the new Px8 S2 on pre order!

Much better than the previous generation these are my favourite "audiophile" ANZ cans besides the Bathys and they a fair whack cheaper.

Sound great - maybe a little heavy on the bass in natural tuning but easily EQ'd through the app.

They are comfy, well made and very dynamic/fun to listen to. Battery life is 30 hours rated and they seem to be easily hitting this.

Only weak spot is the ANC which is "acceptable" but definitely not in the league of the best Bose or Sony equivalents. It certainly gets rid of most the plane noise just fine and sound great doing it, with a sound profile that stays consistent across the various ANC settings.

I got these in Shanghai when I was travelling (they are definitely genuine!) and I have been advised that the B&W Global Warranty still applies as long as you country of residence also has a B&W presence with equivalent warranties, but up to you do your homework here.

Perfect condition with case, box and original packaging.

Best price I can see the for is $800 locally - looking for $500 + any shipping.

Welcome to pick them up from West Auckland if you prefer.