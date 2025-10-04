iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Graphite in excellent working condition.

Updated and running iOS 26.0.1.

Includes original retail box and three cases:

- Spigen Liquid Air black

- Silicone MagSafe x2 black and grey

No charger or other accessories included.

Has had a case on its whole life. Screen is in great condition, only very minor scratches that are pretty hard to see .

Battery health 80%. 100% original parts.

This phone has been a beast and is still performing awesomely, only selling due to upgrade.

$600 o.n.o including shipping (non-rural, non-signature).

Will post photos tomorrow.