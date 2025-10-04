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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Graphite
ashtonaut

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#322901 4-Oct-2025 21:13
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iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Graphite in excellent working condition.

 

Updated and running iOS 26.0.1. 

 

Includes original retail box and three cases:
- Spigen Liquid Air black
- Silicone MagSafe x2 black and grey

 

No charger or other accessories included.

 

Has had a case on its whole life. Screen is in great condition, only very minor scratches that are pretty hard to see .

 

Battery health 80%. 100% original parts.

 

This phone has been a beast and is still performing awesomely, only selling due to upgrade.

 

$600 o.n.o including shipping (non-rural, non-signature).

 

Will post photos tomorrow.

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ashtonaut

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  #3421689 5-Oct-2025 09:39
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Photos for anyone interested:

 

 

 

 

 



ashtonaut

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  #3421741 5-Oct-2025 12:50
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Pending sold

ashtonaut

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+1 received by user: 120

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  #3421847 5-Oct-2025 21:00
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Sold

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