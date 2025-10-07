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ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] 3000W Continuous Pure Sine 12V DC input inverter.
Scott3

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#322927 7-Oct-2025 01:57
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Asking $360. Pickup from Parnell, Auckland, or shipping at buyers cost.

Amazing how cheap pure sine inverters are now.

Set up with crocodile clips (copper wire linking the far side of the clip) and a 400A fuse.

 

Purchased as part of a disaster ready-ness kit. Keep freezer cold etc. Idea being it is much smaller to store, and none of the maintenance  / keeping fuel fresh requirement that a generator would have.


Testing it out (started everything I threw at it, including the incinerator, which are both fairly big induction motor, something inverters traditionally struggle with the start up surge draw). Our cars (an EV and a hybrid) both have DC-DC converters that can both produce around 2 kW of power - so a hairdryer on medium could be used continuously, but on the full 10A, the voltage of our car's batteries was at a level indicating they were now discharging.

Thankfully no disasters, So I only ever used it a couple of times, but it was sure handy being able to use the heatgun, and my big two handed polisher in a location with no power.



Likely to be moving to an apartment overseas, so having to thin down possessions.

 






Manual here:

https://marketing.4wdsupacentre.com.au/manuals/210628%20AKEP-INV3000W_01%20User%20Manual%20Final%20Online%20V1.2.pdf

 

 

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MikeFly
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  #3422503 7-Oct-2025 04:25
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Shame to hear you are possibly leaving NZ. I appreciate the excellent (sometimes very long:) write ups on things. Hopefully you will stay on GZ.

 

 

 

P.S If you decide to sell that induction powered incinerator, let me know ;)



Scott3

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  #3422908 7-Oct-2025 22:55
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MikeFly:

 

Shame to hear you are possibly leaving NZ. I appreciate the excellent (sometimes very long:) write ups on things. Hopefully you will stay on GZ.

 

 

 

P.S If you decide to sell that induction powered incinerator, let me know ;)

 



Cheers, Will see what pans out.


I don't know what you are referring to by induction powered incinerator.

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