Asking $360. Pickup from Parnell, Auckland, or shipping at buyers cost.



Amazing how cheap pure sine inverters are now.



Set up with crocodile clips (copper wire linking the far side of the clip) and a 400A fuse.

Purchased as part of a disaster ready-ness kit. Keep freezer cold etc. Idea being it is much smaller to store, and none of the maintenance / keeping fuel fresh requirement that a generator would have.





Testing it out (started everything I threw at it, including the incinerator, which are both fairly big induction motor, something inverters traditionally struggle with the start up surge draw). Our cars (an EV and a hybrid) both have DC-DC converters that can both produce around 2 kW of power - so a hairdryer on medium could be used continuously, but on the full 10A, the voltage of our car's batteries was at a level indicating they were now discharging.



Thankfully no disasters, So I only ever used it a couple of times, but it was sure handy being able to use the heatgun, and my big two handed polisher in a location with no power.







Likely to be moving to an apartment overseas, so having to thin down possessions.











Manual here:



https://marketing.4wdsupacentre.com.au/manuals/210628%20AKEP-INV3000W_01%20User%20Manual%20Final%20Online%20V1.2.pdf