Looking for a tablet, as long as it works! Don't need anything high-end, just functioning.
Any particular specs and price in mind?
It just has to run Fully Kiosk Browser, pref 10" but 8" at a pinch.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
There have been some good deals on the kogan ones recently, - this is $149 https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-explore-tab-101-full-hd-android-tablet-64gb-wi-fi-grey-kogan/
IME people overvalue their old tablets, but someone might have an older cheapie that they are ok with letting go for a decent price.
I have a Lenovo M10 10 inch tablet available.
2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android 10, complete with Logitech keyboard folio (Bluetooth).
Works fine.
$120 incl. delivery
Thanks but just got one this morning.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
Well done ... enjoy.
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