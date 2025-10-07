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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Android Tablet
peejayw

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#322934 7-Oct-2025 16:28
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Looking for a tablet, as long as it works! Don't need anything high-end, just functioning.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

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Rickles
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  #3423483 9-Oct-2025 17:16
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Any particular specs and price in mind?

 

 



peejayw

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  #3423488 9-Oct-2025 17:23
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It just has to run Fully Kiosk Browser, pref 10" but 8" at a pinch.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

richms
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  #3423495 9-Oct-2025 17:30
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There have been some good deals on the kogan ones recently, - this is $149 https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-explore-tab-101-full-hd-android-tablet-64gb-wi-fi-grey-kogan/ 

 

IME people overvalue their old tablets, but someone might have an older cheapie that they are ok with letting go for a decent price.




Richard rich.ms



Rickles
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  #3423728 10-Oct-2025 17:25
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I have a Lenovo M10 10 inch tablet available.

 

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android 10, complete with Logitech keyboard folio (Bluetooth).

 

Works fine.

 

$120 incl. delivery

peejayw

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  #3423731 10-Oct-2025 17:38
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Thanks but just got one this morning.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Rickles
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  #3423733 10-Oct-2025 17:45
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Well done ... enjoy.

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