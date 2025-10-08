I have a set for sale. All products here https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/search?q=Blink&origin=suggestion
- One Blink Mini 2
- One Blink Outdoor 4 with a Blink Sync Module
- One weather resistant power adapter
Asking $125 incl shipping.
I have a set for sale. All products here https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/search?q=Blink&origin=suggestion
Asking $125 incl shipping.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
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I'll grab these thanks
Sold.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
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