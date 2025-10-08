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ForumsOffers and Wanted[SOLD] Blink security cameras set (two cameras and sync module)
freitasm

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#322943 8-Oct-2025 17:36
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I have a set for sale. All products here https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/search?q=Blink&origin=suggestion

 

  • One Blink Mini 2
  • One Blink Outdoor 4 with a Blink Sync Module
  • One weather resistant power adapter

Asking $125 incl shipping. 

 




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k262626
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  #3423331 9-Oct-2025 09:50
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I'll grab these thanks



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3423333 9-Oct-2025 09:53
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Sold.




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