If you have a kid that collects
Woolworths Disney Discs
them send me a prepaid satchel dl size self addressed and I will send them DM me
If you have a kid that collects
Woolworths Disney Discs
them send me a prepaid satchel dl size self addressed and I will send them DM me
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
I brought 75 back from Oz for my grandkids .... the school teachers are sick of them, so good luck 🙄
member has got them
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
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