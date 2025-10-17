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ForumsOffers and WantedFree : Woolworths Disney Discs 23
gnfb

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#323023 17-Oct-2025 12:25
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If you have a kid that collects

 

Woolworths Disney Discs

 

them send me a prepaid satchel dl size self addressed and I will send them DM me




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
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Rickles
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  #3425972 18-Oct-2025 13:05
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I brought 75 back from Oz for my grandkids .... the school teachers are sick of them, so good luck 🙄



gnfb

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  #3426327 19-Oct-2025 12:56
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member has got them




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic








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