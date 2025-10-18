Lenovo Tiny P330
Purchased in Feb this year from PB Tech refurbished so has warranty until Feb 2026.
32GB RAM, i7-8700, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro 25H2 Installed
Looking for $300 ono located in Wellington
Does this have the optional PCIe riser card?
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
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