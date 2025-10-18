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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Lenovo ThinkStation Tiny P330
jskiltz

296 posts

Ultimate Geek
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#323031 18-Oct-2025 20:39
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Lenovo Tiny P330

 

 

 

Purchased in Feb this year from PB Tech refurbished so has warranty until Feb 2026.

 

 

 

32GB RAM, i7-8700, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro 25H2 Installed

 

 

 

Looking for $300 ono located in Wellington 

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SEEN
216 posts

Master Geek
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  #3429792 1-Nov-2025 10:49
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Does this have the optional PCIe riser card?




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400

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