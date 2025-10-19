As subject mentions.
Has spent 99.999% of its life in a folio case. I wouldn't say it's perfect in case there's a minuscule mark somewhere but having just used some cleaner and a microfibre cloth to clean the screen, I cannot see a single scratch on it anywhere.
Comes with:
iPad
Original box and packaging
20W Apple charger
USB-C cable
ESR Folio case in grey as seen in the link below. Case is a little worn but nothing crazy and as I mentioned above, I would rather the case is worn rather than the iPad itself. https://www.imore.com/esr-urban-premium-folio-case-ipad-pro-review-bargain-folio
Please make me a reasonable offer rather than me suggesting a price for now.
Pick-up can be from Parnell from 8am till 5pm or Mission Bay 5pm onwards, or happy to ship and I'll cover the postage as saving success fees by not selling on TradeMe.