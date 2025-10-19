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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: iPad Pro 12.9" Gen 5 (M1) 128GB Space Grey WiFi
JStew

58 posts

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#323039 19-Oct-2025 12:55
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As subject mentions.

 

Has spent 99.999% of its life in a folio case. I wouldn't say it's perfect in case there's a minuscule mark somewhere but having just used some cleaner and a microfibre cloth to clean the screen, I cannot see a single scratch on it anywhere.

 

Comes with:

 

iPad
Original box and packaging
20W Apple charger
USB-C cable
ESR Folio case in grey as seen in the link below. Case is a little worn but nothing crazy and as I mentioned above, I would rather the case is worn rather than the iPad itself. https://www.imore.com/esr-urban-premium-folio-case-ipad-pro-review-bargain-folio

 

 

 

Please make me a reasonable offer rather than me suggesting a price for now.

Pick-up can be from Parnell from 8am till 5pm or Mission Bay 5pm onwards, or happy to ship and I'll cover the postage as saving success fees by not selling on TradeMe.

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bendud
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  #3426328 19-Oct-2025 13:01
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I believe it is part of the GZ T&Cs that you must specify a price though. 

 

 




From the Antarctic Riviera



JStew

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  #3426332 19-Oct-2025 13:09
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Ah sorry, didn’t realise that. Don’t often post here.

 

$1,100.

gnfb
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  #3426389 19-Oct-2025 15:52
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Just what i dont need another tablet LOL anyway how old is it any wty left? and what else? battery! cyles cheers




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

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JStew

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  #3426793 20-Oct-2025 18:14
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Seems that only the iPad Pro M4 and above supports getting the battery cycles? Despite running iPadOS 26, going to Settings => Battery only shows battery usage information (like what apps used how much etc) and how health / cycles like on an iPhone. Apple support article seems to support this too https://support.apple.com/en-nz/117759. Strange as I didn't realise this was the case.

 

No warranty left as it was purchased at the end of 2021.

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