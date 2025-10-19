jonathan18

FS: Technics A800 Bluetooth headphones with ANC

Headphones are in excellent condition; case is in decent but used condition (done its job of protecting the headphones!). Comes with original box, case, 3.5mm cable, aeroplane adapter, USB-C>USB-A charging cable, and instruction manual.

The sound quality of these phones is excellent; noise cancelling is decent. I find the ‘ambient mode’ great as well. Easy to switch between modes (noise canceling/ambient/off) with a touch of the side panel. Battery life is phenomenal - they have rarely needed charging.

Still a current model, with the cheapest retailer selling them for $323 (had a $499 RRP when I purchased them).

Specs and details available at https://www.technics.com/nz/products/headphones/wireless-headbanded/eah-a800e.html

Free pick-up from central Palmerston North or happy to ship at winner’s expense.

Price: $150.