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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Technics A800 Bluetooth headphones with ANC
jonathan18

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#323040 19-Oct-2025 14:51
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FS: Technics A800 Bluetooth headphones with ANC

 

Headphones are in excellent condition; case is in decent but used condition (done its job of protecting the headphones!). Comes with original box, case, 3.5mm cable, aeroplane adapter, USB-C>USB-A charging cable, and instruction manual.

 

The sound quality of these phones is excellent; noise cancelling is decent. I find the ‘ambient mode’ great as well. Easy to switch between modes (noise canceling/ambient/off) with a touch of the side panel. Battery life is phenomenal - they have rarely needed charging.

 

Still a current model, with the cheapest retailer selling them for $323 (had a $499 RRP when I purchased them). 

 

Specs and details available at https://www.technics.com/nz/products/headphones/wireless-headbanded/eah-a800e.html 

 

Free pick-up from central Palmerston North or happy to ship at winner’s expense.

 

Price: $150.

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jonathan18

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  #3429717 31-Oct-2025 16:48
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Bump - still available, and a damn good buy at this price - would take $150 including courier (non rural). Photos below.

 

 



freitasm
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  #3429719 31-Oct-2025 17:00
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Technics headphones are amazing.




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SEEN
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  #3429771 31-Oct-2025 23:03
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Hi Jonathan, I'm very keen on these and have messaged a friend in Palmy (nzcub3y on here I believe) and asked him to organise collection and payment for me.




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insane
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  #3429776 1-Nov-2025 03:51
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freitasm:

 

Technics headphones are amazing.

 

 

2nd this. I still have my pair from the GZ giveaway :) 

nzcub3y
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  #3429811 1-Nov-2025 16:11
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Thanks jonathan18! Just got back home now and had to have a cheeky listen. Damn good, SEEN will be stoked!

 

Always good to meet a fellow member IRL and have a yarn.

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