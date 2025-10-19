Excellent condition Bose Sound Touch 130.





Comes with a wall mount for the sound bar.

It has ARC support, Bluetooth, and will come with tuning headphones and extra long cable as I wanted the main console to be mounted elsewhere. It has HDMI switch built in.



I bought this brand new when I was living in Canada - and it’s been working well. Comes with almost new condition remote.





https://www.bose.co.nz/en_nz/support/products/bose_home_theater_support/bose_soundbar_and_1_speaker_home_theater_support/soundtouch-130-home-theater-system.html?srsltid=AfmBOopvKWJW6dEv1yV4ra93bbl_sxlpUMOCrk8edC6ALzaUgzfB45Yt

serves well as a music speakers too

$400

Pick up from Wellington.



