I bought a bracket to hold a VESA mount screen in my server/AV rack, but have now found that none of my monitors are narrow enough to fit in between the posts, and I dont have enough space between it and the door to put one infront of the posts.

Looking around it seems that even a 21.5" is too wide. I have one screen that would fit but its a junky old 4:3 dell that I got for my mame project.

If someone has something that is a 19" or so wide one that is 1080p (no 1200p or other res is suitable as it will be on my matrix switch)

I have seen a kogan 18.5" portable monitor which will be the last resort if nothing else is available.