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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB 1080P monitor under ~410mm wide in bezel. Vesa mountable.
richms

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#323052 20-Oct-2025 13:35
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I bought a bracket to hold a VESA mount screen in my server/AV rack, but have now found that none of my monitors are narrow enough to fit in between the posts, and I dont have enough space between it and the door to put one infront of the posts.

 

Looking around it seems that even a 21.5" is too wide. I have one screen that would fit but its a junky old 4:3 dell that I got for my mame project. 

 

If someone has something that is a 19" or so wide one that is 1080p (no 1200p or other res is suitable as it will be on my matrix switch)

 

I have seen a kogan 18.5" portable monitor which will be the last resort if nothing else is available.




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  #3426703 20-Oct-2025 13:52
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What are your ideal connection options?  VGA?  DVI?  HDMI?  DisplayPort?




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richms

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  #3426704 20-Oct-2025 13:57
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hdmi is all I need




Richard rich.ms

dylanp
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  #3426705 20-Oct-2025 13:58
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just a small suggestion - because you're tight on space, if you do go for a portable monitor may be a good idea to keep in mind the size of the connector of the cable coming out the side, you may require an extra 60mm to the side unless you also get an adapter for it.



richms

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  #3426707 20-Oct-2025 14:02
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I would just make a hole in the bracket if it overlapped with where the plug was. They usually seem to be at the bottom of monitors and the bracket isn't that high. Its this one from PB that came up on sale.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHSSTT2902531/StarTechcom-RKLCDBK-Rack-Cabinet-LCD-Monitor-Mount

 

 

Edit: actually if it was a portable there probably would be enough room with it pulled all the way to the front of the side rails and still have it clear the door.

 

The source will be my matrix switch which has a couple of NVR's and the PCs plugged into it, and the other outputs go to TVs in the kitchen and living room that are on the NVR most of the time, and I only swap over to the PCs when I need to work on them with the wireless mouse and keyboard. Always thought it would be nice to have a screen in the rack but its not essential, just a nice to have.




Richard rich.ms

richms

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  #3430355 3-Nov-2025 10:11
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For what its worth, the 18.5 kogan fitted great once I stacked some washers on some M4 screws since the holes are so shallow on it (2 turns of thread till it bottoms out) - Plugs are no problem because they are at the edge of the protuding part at the back of the screen, but so are the buttons so they are inaccessible once its mounted. Looks good so getting another for the shed server rack just to take up some space in it.




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