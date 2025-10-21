Hi all.
I am looking to upgrade my server RAM. It currently has 2 sticks 4GB DDR3 RAM in there (sits in black slots). But I want to upgrade the memory to at least 16GB DDR3. I am advised not to Can anyone help me out please? I am sure there are at least 8GB DDR3 sticks out there that is always in the way and needs to be moved away.
Apologies for posting here, but I am not allowed to post in the Offer/Wanted section ... and besides - this is kinda networking related. See, on my network is a Proxmox server and it needs RAM - 2 degrees of separation 😂