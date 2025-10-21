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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: DDR3 RAM for HP 8200 SFF PC
Brend

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#323061 21-Oct-2025 10:00
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Hi all.

 

I am looking to upgrade my server RAM. It currently has 2 sticks 4GB DDR3 RAM in there (sits in black slots). But I want to upgrade the memory to at least 16GB DDR3. I am advised not to  Can anyone help me out please? I am sure there are at least 8GB DDR3 sticks out there that is always in the way and needs to be moved away. 

 

Apologies for posting here, but I am not allowed to post in the Offer/Wanted section ... and besides - this is kinda networking related. See, on my network is a Proxmox server and it needs RAM - 2 degrees of separation 😂




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Stu

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  #3426912 21-Oct-2025 10:09
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Moved to the correct sub-forum. Anyone able to assist can PM the OP, as the OP cannot respond here (insufficient posts/ID verification)




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  #3426917 21-Oct-2025 10:17
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We've got an 8200 in our graveyard with 2x 4Gb sticks of RAM.  $20 for the RAM with delivery, or free if picked up from central or west Auckland.  If picked up, you can take the whole machine.

 

We've also got a number of ProDesk 600 G1 machines (4th gen i5) with 8Gb RAM and can strip 8Gb from one and add it to another to get 16Gb if you want to slightly upgrade the machine.




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K8Toledo
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  #3427649 24-Oct-2025 00:24
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Brend:

 

Hi all.

 

I am looking to upgrade my server RAM. It currently has 2 sticks 4GB DDR3 RAM in there (sits in black slots). But I want to upgrade the memory to at least 16GB DDR3. I am advised not to  Can anyone help me out please? I am sure there are at least 8GB DDR3 sticks out there that is always in the way and needs to be moved away. 

 

 

And why on earth not?   Someone gave u bad advice..... :)

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