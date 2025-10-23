Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Razer Core X thunderbolt 3 eGPU enclosure
Hato1

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#323087 23-Oct-2025 23:59
Send private message

Photos include a Radeon 6800 GPU which I can also include in sale.

 

Plug & Play & hotplug with official support for Intel Macs. Great for beefing up a MacBook laptop for video gaming, video processing and machine learning at your base of operations. Also works great on Windows (although bootcamp can be a little finnicky, see egpu.io). I'm based in Christchurch.

 

The core's PSU is stock 650W. See more at the official product page:

 

https://www.razer.com/mena-en/gaming-laptops/razer-core-x

 

Kirby is removable (but do you have it in your heart?)

 

Make an offer :)

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8779 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2426

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3427650 24-Oct-2025 00:52
Send private message

The rules of the Offers and Wanted sub-forum require you include a price. Cheers




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



Hato1

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3427676 24-Oct-2025 10:46
Send private message

My apologies, seems I can't edit the original post any more.

 

Lets go for $200.

 

Feel free to DM me any questions or leave them here.

gehenna
8672 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3895

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3427687 24-Oct-2025 11:51
Send private message

$200 incl Radeon?



Hato1

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3427691 24-Oct-2025 12:10
Send private message

$200 Without Radeon 6800 GPU. Those sell for over $500 by themselves.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8779 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2426

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3427775 24-Oct-2025 16:01
Send private message

So how much with the Radeon as a package?




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Hato1

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3427836 25-Oct-2025 08:23
Send private message

I have the card listed elsewhere at $600. Lets say $750 for the pair.

 

Card comes with original packaging. Was used exclusively for gaming. Never for crypto or machine learning purposes.

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
tchart
2398 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 579

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3427839 25-Oct-2025 08:49
Send private message

PMd

Hato1

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3427849 25-Oct-2025 09:45
Send private message

Sold!

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 