Photos include a Radeon 6800 GPU which I can also include in sale.

Plug & Play & hotplug with official support for Intel Macs. Great for beefing up a MacBook laptop for video gaming, video processing and machine learning at your base of operations. Also works great on Windows (although bootcamp can be a little finnicky, see egpu.io). I'm based in Christchurch.

The core's PSU is stock 650W. See more at the official product page:

https://www.razer.com/mena-en/gaming-laptops/razer-core-x

Kirby is removable (but do you have it in your heart?)

Make an offer :)