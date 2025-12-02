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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Lego train set - passenger or cargo

Zal

Zal

295 posts

Ultimate Geek
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#323432 2-Dec-2025 10:25
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Long shot, after the remote controlled lego train set. Passenger or cargo

 

Its for Christmas, they are on trade me for stupid money that I don't have.

 

 

 

Chur 

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iydklsqa
21 posts

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  #3439640 2-Dec-2025 21:17
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As an alternative to The Lego Brand have you looked at other alternatives.

 

I've had good success with non-lego branded options from Aliexpress, they are not clones, of the official stuff and the shipping times have come down. 

 

I get it... it's not lego. So you do you and personal choice etc. 



gmball
581 posts

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  #3439654 2-Dec-2025 22:58
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They were stupid money to begin with, which probably explains the Trademe pricing, many of the sets have also retired. I do have 1x Lego 60336 Lego City freight train set, brand-new sealed in its box if interested. It cost $300 at the time, never got around to building it. Would probably let it go for $280.

 

I'm in Auckland, and would need to be picked up as its a giant box and wouldn't be economical to ship.

 

Let me know if interested.

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