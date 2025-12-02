Long shot, after the remote controlled lego train set. Passenger or cargo
Its for Christmas, they are on trade me for stupid money that I don't have.
Chur
As an alternative to The Lego Brand have you looked at other alternatives.
I've had good success with non-lego branded options from Aliexpress, they are not clones, of the official stuff and the shipping times have come down.
I get it... it's not lego. So you do you and personal choice etc.
They were stupid money to begin with, which probably explains the Trademe pricing, many of the sets have also retired. I do have 1x Lego 60336 Lego City freight train set, brand-new sealed in its box if interested. It cost $300 at the time, never got around to building it. Would probably let it go for $280.
I'm in Auckland, and would need to be picked up as its a giant box and wouldn't be economical to ship.
Let me know if interested.
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