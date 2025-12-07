I got a little carried away on the PBTech sale and ordered this to replace a headless home server NUC.

Turns out I'm too attached to Windows, so have decided on getting another Intel NUC instead.

New condition, been powered on for about 2 days. Purchased from PBTech 1/12/25 for $1240, factory warranty until 1/12/26.

I'd like $1050 for it!

Pickup Wellington, else I can courier. DM me if interested.