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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple Mac Mini M4 + 10gb Ethernet (NEW)
synack

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#323480 7-Dec-2025 17:43
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I got a little carried away on the PBTech sale and ordered this to replace a headless home server NUC.
Turns out I'm too attached to Windows, so have decided on getting another Intel NUC instead. 

 

New condition, been powered on for about 2 days. Purchased from PBTech 1/12/25 for $1240, factory warranty until 1/12/26. 

 

I'd like $1050 for it!
Pickup Wellington, else I can courier. DM me if interested.

 

 

  • 16GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • 10-Core CPU
  • 10 Core GPU
  • 16 Core Neural Engine
  • 3x Thunderbolt 4 Ports
  • 10 Gigabit Ethernet

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hotsupes
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  #3441288 8-Dec-2025 09:29
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https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSAPP13125611/Apple-Mac-Mini-with-M4-Chip---Silver-16GB-RAM---25

This seems to be going for $1065 atm? is your model a different one?



synack

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  #3441337 8-Dec-2025 09:57
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This one has 10GBE 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSAPP13125612/Apple-Mac-Mini--CTO-with-M4-Chip---Silver-16GB-RAM 

hotsupes
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  #3441390 8-Dec-2025 10:45
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ahh my bad, sorry :)



synack

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  #3444118 15-Dec-2025 10:36
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Sold!

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