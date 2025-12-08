Price drop $300. Keen to get this gone.

Noblechairs ICON Series Faux Leather Gaming Chair in black with black stitching - $300, pick up in Strathmore Park, Wellington.

I bought this from Computer Lounge just over a year ago, and it's an amazing chair, but since moving my home office around, I'm switching back to a smaller office chair, so this needs to go. Still in great condition. I just gave it a wipe down and couldn't see anything wrong with it, with no signs of wear and tear. Comes with the two cushions pictured for head and lumbar support.

It's extremely well-built - solid like a tank - and is very adjustable: it can recline *and* tilt, the arm rests go up/down/in/out, height adjustable, and it can be locked into place.

I find it really comfortable - the ergonomics are great, but it is on the firm side, which is one of the reasons I specifically wanted it.

Looks great too, not too garish or over-the-top like some gaming chairs. I'm not even a gamer, I just wanted it for home-office use.

Website: https://www.noblechairs.com/en-us/icon-series/gaming-chair-pu-leather?attribute%5Bcolor%5D=Black%20/%20Black

Lots of reviews online to help you decide. The Tech Chap, Badseed, KitGuru

Let me know if any questions.