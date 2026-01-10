I have a Synology BeeStation Plus 8TB for sale. Used only as a Plex Server. Performs well for this, with hardware decoding too.
Asking $800 including shipping.
I have a Synology BeeStation Plus 8TB for sale. Used only as a Plex Server. Performs well for this, with hardware decoding too.
Asking $800 including shipping.
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Thinking about recommending this to my son to purchase. Did you ever attempt to back it up using Synology Hyper Backup? I see on the following Synology page https://kb.synology.com/vi-vn/BeeStation/tutorial/BeeStation_backup_restore that it is supported, but with a warning about slow potential BeeStation slow-down. Is this actually an issue?
There are a few backup options:
To a Synology C2 account (you pay for data stored, like anything else)
To a Synology BeeProtect account (same cloud, but you pay a fixed fee, for all data you have, regardless of how many versions you store)
To an external drive
There's no HyperBackup like the NAS. It's all handled automatically. I tested the BeeProtect option using their trial and had no problems with speed. The BeeProtect option comes cheaper than the C2 option. C2 is good if you already have an account for something else.
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@allan any update on this?
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Thanks for asking!
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Still not sold. Drop to $750.
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Bump.
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Listed this on Trade Me and only had the usual queries about dropping the price.
So I will drop the price here.
Asking $650 now - a huge discount from retail.
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I was tempted by this to replace my NVidia Shield Plex server but did I read correctly in the specs that only half of the HDD capacity is made available for a Plex server? Do you know if its possible to overwrite that restriction?
That's correct. You can use it the whole 8 TB for user data (NAS storage, Synology file and photos sync, up to eight users), or use up to 4TB for content storage used by the Plex server, keeping the remaining 4TB reserved for user data.
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Cheers Mauricio.
I think I should give it a miss. I think I need to bite the bullet and invest in a proper 2/4 bay NAS to give me both the Plex server that I want and the local/cloud storage for non media files.
Make sure the NAS you select has hardware decoding for the Plex server.
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freitasm:
Make sure the NAS you select has hardware decoding for the Plex server.
FWIW hardware transcoding only works on plex if you have plexpass. Jellyfin you don’t need it of course.
Still available, $650.
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