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ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] BeeStation Plus 8TB
freitasm

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#323749 10-Jan-2026 22:53
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I have a Synology BeeStation Plus 8TB for sale. Used only as a Plex Server. Performs well for this, with hardware decoding too.

 

Asking $800 including shipping.

 

 

 




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allan
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  #3452945 14-Jan-2026 16:06
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Thinking about recommending this to my son to purchase. Did you ever attempt to back it up using Synology Hyper Backup? I see on the following Synology page https://kb.synology.com/vi-vn/BeeStation/tutorial/BeeStation_backup_restore that it is supported, but with a warning about slow potential BeeStation slow-down. Is this actually an issue?



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  #3452948 14-Jan-2026 16:12
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There are a few backup options:

 

To a Synology C2 account (you pay for data stored, like anything else)

 

To a Synology BeeProtect account (same cloud, but you pay a fixed fee, for all data you have, regardless of how many versions you store)

 

To an external drive

 

There's no HyperBackup like the NAS. It's all handled automatically. I tested the BeeProtect option using their trial and had no problems with speed. The BeeProtect option comes cheaper than the C2 option. C2 is good if you already have an account for something else.




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freitasm

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  #3454639 20-Jan-2026 13:34
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@allan any update on this?




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  #3454658 20-Jan-2026 15:10
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freitasm:

 

@allan any update on this?

 

Seeing him later this evening. Will let you know.

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  #3454684 20-Jan-2026 17:32
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@freitasm It's a no from him sorry 😞

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  #3454685 20-Jan-2026 17:33
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Thanks for asking!




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  #3456429 27-Jan-2026 16:01
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Still not sold. Drop to $750.




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freitasm

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  #3461152 13-Feb-2026 09:37
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Bump.




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freitasm

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  #3463824 23-Feb-2026 19:16
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Listed this on Trade Me and only had the usual queries about dropping the price.

 

So I will drop the price here.

 

Asking $650 now - a huge discount from retail.




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  #3463864 24-Feb-2026 06:23
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I was tempted by this to replace my NVidia Shield Plex server but did I read correctly in the specs that only half of the HDD capacity is made available for a Plex server? Do you know if its possible to overwrite that restriction?

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  #3463868 24-Feb-2026 08:00
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That's correct. You can use it the whole 8 TB for user data (NAS storage, Synology file and photos sync, up to eight users), or use up to 4TB for content storage used by the Plex server, keeping the remaining 4TB reserved for user data.




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  #3464162 24-Feb-2026 19:29
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Cheers Mauricio. 

 

I think I should give it a miss. I think I need to bite the bullet and invest in a proper 2/4 bay NAS to give me both the Plex server that I want and the local/cloud storage for non media files. 

 

 

freitasm

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  #3464168 24-Feb-2026 20:07
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Make sure the NAS you select has hardware decoding for the Plex server.




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  #3464419 25-Feb-2026 01:35
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freitasm:

 

Make sure the NAS you select has hardware decoding for the Plex server.

 

 

FWIW hardware transcoding only works on plex if you have plexpass. Jellyfin you don’t need it of course. 

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  #3469476 12-Mar-2026 14:02
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Still available, $650.




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