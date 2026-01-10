There are a few backup options:

To a Synology C2 account (you pay for data stored, like anything else)

To a Synology BeeProtect account (same cloud, but you pay a fixed fee, for all data you have, regardless of how many versions you store)

To an external drive

There's no HyperBackup like the NAS. It's all handled automatically. I tested the BeeProtect option using their trial and had no problems with speed. The BeeProtect option comes cheaper than the C2 option. C2 is good if you already have an account for something else.