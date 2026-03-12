Samsung Buds 3 - $85 plus shipping

Excellent condition. Cleaned and sanitised. These are the non-pro version / semi in ear. They have active noise cancelling which works surprisingly well. Wireless charging case and touch controls on the stems.





Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2 - $40 plus shipping

Excellent condition. Cleaned and sanitised. No eartips included but they appear to fit standard size bud tips. Great features on these. The case has volume control wheel on it. Noise cancelling etc. All the features of AirPods Pro. Very good app for settings etc









