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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Earphones - Samsung Buds3 and CMF Buds Pro 2
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Ultimate Geek
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#324212 12-Mar-2026 21:14
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Samsung Buds 3 - $85 plus shipping

 

Excellent condition. Cleaned and sanitised. These are the non-pro version / semi in ear. They have active noise cancelling which works surprisingly well. Wireless charging case and touch controls on the stems. 

 

Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2 - $40 plus shipping

 

Excellent condition. Cleaned and sanitised. No eartips included but they appear to fit standard size bud tips. Great features on these. The case has volume control wheel on it. Noise cancelling etc. All the features of AirPods Pro. Very good app for settings etc  

 

 

 

 

 

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Ultimate Geek
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  #3470131 14-Mar-2026 17:10
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Bump and a price drop. 

 

$70 for Samsung Buds 

 

$30 for CMF



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Ultimate Geek
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  #3470664 15-Mar-2026 18:40
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CMF buds are sold.

 

Samsung Buds still available.

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  #3470946 16-Mar-2026 17:16
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Both sold!

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