Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: LCDs, Laptop, Mikrotik Switch SFP+, SSD.

Zal

Zal

257 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 26


#324374 1-Apr-2026 16:19
Send private message quote this post

Hello GZ

 

 

 

I have a few things to move on

 

Pickup is Prebbleton just outside of CHCH or I can courier most things to you. 

 

 

 

HP E27 G5 27 inch FHD Monitor- only 6 months old. Still under warranty with HP. $200 

 

https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-e27-g5-fhd-monitor

 

 

 

AOC C24G1A 24" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, 1500R, VA, 1ms. Tidy condition $100 

 

https://www.amazon.com/AOC-C24G1A-Frameless-1920x1080-adjustable/dp/B08D3Y5PFZ

 

 

 

Mikrotik CRS309-1G-8S+IN eight SFP+ slots, supporting up to 10 Gbit module in each.

 

Comes with x3 1GB SFP+ to Ethernet

 

Excellent condition with rack mount ears 11 months old

 

$450 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1309/MikroTik-CRS309-1G-8SIN-Cloud-Router-Switch-CRS309

 

 

 

MikroTik S+RJ10 RJ45 SFP+ 10/100/1000M 2.5G/5G/10G Copper Ethernet Module three for sale. One has a broken clip 

 

$110 each, $100 for the one with the broken clip 

 

 

 

HP Probook 450 G8

 

15'6 LCD

 

240GB SSD

 

16GB Ram 

 

1135G7 

 

Windows 11 Pro 

 

Has a hair line crack in the edge that you can only see when taking the cover off. One of the screws was pushed beyond tolerance so spins around - no screw in it currently. 

 

Nether if these affects the use of the machine, it is very tidy condition and works well. 

 

 

 

$400 

 

 

 

Desk bracket Bracom XC-7 sliver CPU PC Holder Under Desk Computer Mount

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOABRA1065/Bracom-XC-7-Black-CPU-PC-Holder-Under-Desk-Compute

 

 

 

$20 

 

 

 

ADATA LEGEND 900 PRO 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD

 

As new condition 

 

$280

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDADS13210/ADATA-LEGEND-900-PRO-1TB-M2-NVMe-Internal-SSD-PCIe?qr=product_option

Create new topic
5hundred
27 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6

ID Verified

  #3476732 1-Apr-2026 16:25
Send private message quote this post

Hi there, I've PMd you re the Laptop



CYaBro
4708 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1182

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3476733 1-Apr-2026 16:30
Send private message quote this post

PM sent re: AOC monitor




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Zal

Zal

257 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 26


  #3476750 1-Apr-2026 17:28
Send private message quote this post

I also have a HP t750 g5 ups 

 

Batteries still holding up - but due for replacement - sold as is 

 

$150



Zal

Zal

257 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 26


  #3476814 1-Apr-2026 18:29
Send private message quote this post

Forgot I have these as well 

 

 

 

Milesight MS-C8163-PB bullet network camera. 
H.265, 4k, POE 

 

Used condition but tidy
Does not come with POE adapter 
Great camera, works well. 

 

$120 

 

 

 

MikroTik CSS326 24g Switch

 

$120 

Zal

Zal

257 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 26


  #3477397 2-Apr-2026 21:45
Send private message quote this post

AOC LCD pending, everything else available 

Zal

Zal

257 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 26


  #3479967 11-Apr-2026 08:22
Send private message quote this post

SSD gone. 

 

Everything else still available. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 