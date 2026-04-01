Hello GZ

I have a few things to move on

Pickup is Prebbleton just outside of CHCH or I can courier most things to you.

HP E27 G5 27 inch FHD Monitor- only 6 months old. Still under warranty with HP. $200

https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-e27-g5-fhd-monitor

AOC C24G1A 24" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, 1500R, VA, 1ms. Tidy condition $100

https://www.amazon.com/AOC-C24G1A-Frameless-1920x1080-adjustable/dp/B08D3Y5PFZ

Mikrotik CRS309-1G-8S+IN eight SFP+ slots, supporting up to 10 Gbit module in each.

Comes with x3 1GB SFP+ to Ethernet

Excellent condition with rack mount ears 11 months old

$450

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1309/MikroTik-CRS309-1G-8SIN-Cloud-Router-Switch-CRS309

MikroTik S+RJ10 RJ45 SFP+ 10/100/1000M 2.5G/5G/10G Copper Ethernet Module three for sale. One has a broken clip

$110 each, $100 for the one with the broken clip

HP Probook 450 G8

15'6 LCD

240GB SSD

16GB Ram

1135G7

Windows 11 Pro

Has a hair line crack in the edge that you can only see when taking the cover off. One of the screws was pushed beyond tolerance so spins around - no screw in it currently.

Nether if these affects the use of the machine, it is very tidy condition and works well.

$400

Desk bracket Bracom XC-7 sliver CPU PC Holder Under Desk Computer Mount

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOABRA1065/Bracom-XC-7-Black-CPU-PC-Holder-Under-Desk-Compute

$20

ADATA LEGEND 900 PRO 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD

As new condition

$280

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDADS13210/ADATA-LEGEND-900-PRO-1TB-M2-NVMe-Internal-SSD-PCIe?qr=product_option