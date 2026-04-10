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ForumsOffers and Wanted[SWAP] Anyone keen to swap 4x Gskill DDR5 (4x16GB) for 64GB (2x32GB)?
klyster

109 posts

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#324444 10-Apr-2026 12:42
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Hey there people,

 

 

 

This a long shot, but I have 2 sets of these:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK6192593/GSKILL-Trident-Z5-NEO-RGB-32GB-DDR5-Desktop-UDIMM?is-review=1&pg=4#review

 

 

 

I purchased these a few years ago, at a third of the price they are now. in the uneducated belief that I would have 64GB for my system.

 

I found out the hard way that you cant populate 4x DDR5 without it defaulting to 4800 or 5200MHZ, I can't remember which.

 

So I've been using 32GB, and stupidly missed the chance to remedy this before the NAND price explosion.

 

 

 

So, I'm just testing the waters to see if anyone wants to swap DDR5 2x32GB, at least 6000MHZ for 2x32GB

 

 (4x16GB)

 

I live in Christchurch and want to physically swap, so the chance of anyone wanting to do this is very minimal, but if you don't ask, you don't get.

 

I won't do anything that involves shipping sorry, too risky.

 

 

 

Each 2x16GB has it's original packaging, the installed modules have been in there since 2023, the other pack is been sitting unused for a year or two.

 

 

 

Anyway, I know this will probably no be very compelling to most, but if anyone is keen, I'll consider what you want, thanks.

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SpartanVXL
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  #3479860 10-Apr-2026 14:35
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What cpu platform do you have? You absolutely should be able to get 6000 cl32 on majority of unlocked platforms. You will need to manually adjust some ram/imc voltage/timings.

 

Edit: PS if you don’t get single rank 32GB dimms then you will encounter the same issue as your 4x16GB is the same as most 2x32GB kits, they are dual rank per channel. If you want to get the advertised 6000MHz CL32 you will need to tune yourself if the XMP/EXPO isn’t working for you.



mentalinc
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  #3479861 10-Apr-2026 14:38
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What motherboard do you have? Exact model - CPU-Z or similar should help)?
Are you running the latest BIOS?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

klyster

109 posts

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+1 received by user: 17


  #3479876 10-Apr-2026 17:23
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Hey there, Z790 GAMING X AX (U3E1), F13c,but many updates in-between, i7-13700K.

 

I read and adjusted and carried on for hours, I managed to get all 4 sticks running at the lower speed, any attempt to raise the speed led to no boot and ram led on the mobo, this appears to be most people's problem from what I can tell.

 

I didn't spend all that $$$ (even though it's peanuts compared to todays prices), just to be stuck at 4800MHZ/MT/s, I know it's not the end of the world, but it's what I want.

 

If you check Memory Support on Gigabytes page, there's a few brands of Ram that can work in 4x slots, but not Gskill.

 

I May have found a retailer who might be keen to swap, G.skill Trident Z52x32GB and CL30 too, so fingers crossed.



klyster

109 posts

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+1 received by user: 17


  #3479877 10-Apr-2026 17:31
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SpartanVXL:

 

What cpu platform do you have? You absolutely should be able to get 6000 cl32 on majority of unlocked platforms. You will need to manually adjust some ram/imc voltage/timings.

 

Edit: PS if you don’t get single rank 32GB dimms then you will encounter the same issue as your 4x16GB is the same as most 2x32GB kits, they are dual rank per channel. If you want to get the advertised 6000MHz CL32 you will need to tune yourself if the XMP/EXPO isn’t working for you.

 

 

 

 

I'm not so sure this Ram and MB will work, and I'm more after something that will work by enabling the boost/XMP/EXPO, I'm not going to muck around with timings, voltages etc.. no offense.

 

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z790-GAMING-X-AX-rev-1x/support#Support-Memory-Support

 

There's only 7 types of DDR that will supposedly work, quad channel over 6000, Corsair, Teamgroup and Kingston, Hynix a or Hynix M.

mentalinc
3384 posts

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  #3479879 10-Apr-2026 17:36
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Gigabyte shows some modules support it, maybe see if you can get those timings to work?

 

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z790-GAMING-X-AX-rev-1x/support#Support-Memory-Support 

 

 

 

 

Your existing ram is on the supported list, but you're right it doesn't have a tick in the 4 column, says default is 4800

 

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

klyster

109 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 17


  #3479880 10-Apr-2026 17:42
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mentalinc:

 

Gigabyte shows some modules support it, maybe see if you can get those timings to work?

 

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z790-GAMING-X-AX-rev-1x/support#Support-Memory-Support 

 

 

 

 

Your existing ram is on the supported list, but you're right it doesn't have a tick in the 4 column, says default is 4800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I probably could try those timings, but I think it's a Hynix vs Hynix-A thing.

 

I'll just get the 64 with slightly less latency and will just plop in there, and sell the old ram.

 

Thanks to anyone who has replied.

 

 

 

Edit: Have purchased DDR5 2x32GB , please ignore this thread thanks.

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