Hey there people,

This a long shot, but I have 2 sets of these:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK6192593/GSKILL-Trident-Z5-NEO-RGB-32GB-DDR5-Desktop-UDIMM?is-review=1&pg=4#review

I purchased these a few years ago, at a third of the price they are now. in the uneducated belief that I would have 64GB for my system.

I found out the hard way that you cant populate 4x DDR5 without it defaulting to 4800 or 5200MHZ, I can't remember which.

So I've been using 32GB, and stupidly missed the chance to remedy this before the NAND price explosion.

So, I'm just testing the waters to see if anyone wants to swap DDR5 2x32GB, at least 6000MHZ for 2x32GB

(4x16GB)

I live in Christchurch and want to physically swap, so the chance of anyone wanting to do this is very minimal, but if you don't ask, you don't get.

I won't do anything that involves shipping sorry, too risky.

Each 2x16GB has it's original packaging, the installed modules have been in there since 2023, the other pack is been sitting unused for a year or two.

Anyway, I know this will probably no be very compelling to most, but if anyone is keen, I'll consider what you want, thanks.