Selling my home theatre setup as a package — two genuinely excellent pieces of kit.

Panasonic P65VT50Z — 65" full HD plasma, 2012 NZ model. Verified 13,485 panel hours via service menu, well within the rated 60,000–100,000hr lifespan, so plenty of life left. Picture quality is superb — the deep blacks, natural motion and vibrant colours that made plasma the reference standard are all still very much present. Excellent cosmetic condition.

Yamaha YSP-4100 soundbar — Yamaha's flagship digital sound projector(at the time) with 46 drivers producing genuine surround sound from a single bar. HDMI ARC, fully set up and calibrated. Also in excellent cosmetic and working condition.

Both units come with original remotes and manuals, plus a selection of HDMI cables included free.

This is a rare chance to pick up a large-format plasma in great shape — these aren't making any more of them, and the best ones are increasingly hard to find. Perfect for a plasma enthusiast or anyone who wants a stunning picture without OLED prices.

Pricing at $900 ono

Collection from Westmere, Auckland. Cash or bank transfer.