Hey guys!



Recently got gifted a Legion Go 2 Z2E so going to sell my Xbox ROG Ally X

Comes with:

-Upgraded 2tb NVME storage(Samsung 990 pro)

-JSaux anti glare tempered glass

-DBrand Killswitch case with the cover and thumbgrips(skin applied is a matte black one)

-The newer xbox ally x case from ROG

-Box for both the ally x and dbrand(have the receipt for the Ally X in the box, bought from JBHifi a couple of months ago,should still be under store warranty.)

Unit is in prestine condition as I never really took it outside the house and just played indoors. Waited for the dbrand killswitch case even before opening it from packaging.

Asking price is 1500. Pick up from East Tamaki Area or can ship at buyers expense and after payment has been received.

Thank you very much!