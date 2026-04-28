For sale is a new in box Lenovo 31.5" Gaming Monitor.

RRP seems to be around $600 .. a Samsung unit with similar spec's seems to be around $447 at PB

Asking $375

Key Details:31.5" QHD (2560x1440) VA display, Anti-glare 16:9, 1500R CurvatureUp to 0.5 ms response time(MPRT)Up to 180Hz refresh rate3000:1, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3-5° to +22° tilt, left & right 30 swivel, up to 120mm lift stand

It is still in box unopened and has warranty till 2029

https://pcsupport.lenovo.com/nz/en/products/monitors-and-projectors/lcd-monitors/lenovo-legion-r32qc-30/67c8/67c8gac1au/ur33c6a1/warranty

I won this in a contest earlier this month and its just way too big for my home setup.

Pickup from Albany, Auckland or I could try shipping but it's weight is 15kg.

Photos are just the box as its unopened

