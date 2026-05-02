MacBook Air 2017

$200 ono

Intel I5 / 8gb Ram / 128gb storage

Excellent condition. Comes with MagSafe charger. Still a very usable Mac. Runs pretty well and has nice build quality.

Was running Sequoia 15.7.5 via Open Core Legacy Patcher without issue. It’s now wiped and reset back to the stock Monterey OS.





Mac Mini (late 2014)

$150 ono

Intel I5 / 8gb Ram / 128gb ssd storage

I’ve replaced the old mechanical hdd with a 128gb ssd. Reset and running Monterey but as with the Air, you could update to Sequoia with Open Core Legacy Patcher.

This has been my Plex server lately and runs great for that purpose.



Photos here

Shipping $10 or Pickup West Auckland