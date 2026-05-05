I have the following for sale, happy to ship or collect Prebbleton

HPE ML110 G10 Server One

Intel(R) Xeon(R) Silver 4210R CPU @ 2.40GHz 10/10 cores; 20 threads



x2 16GB Ram 2133 Mhz total 32GB

HPE NS204i-p Gen10+ Boot Controller - this has x2 480gb SSDs on it in a raid one. Put your OS here.

HPE Smart Array P408i-p SR Gen10

x3 1.2TB SAS - One Dying

x4 1TB SAS

x2 PSU 800 Watt platinum plus

I have the original box so can ship no worries.

Looking for $1500 plus courier



HPE Ml110 G10 Server Two

Intel(R) Xeon(R) Gold 5120 CPU @ 2.20GHz 14/14 cores; 28 threads- I swapped this out as I needed more cores. The original 4210R is included



x4 16GB total 64GB 2993 Mhz total 64GB



HPE NS204i-p Gen10+ Boot Controller - this has x2 480gb SSDs on it in a raid one. Put your OS here.

HPE Smart Array P408i-p SR Gen10

x2 3.5 Boxes for a total of 8 HDDs - Comes with 8 caddies to put your drives in. I also have 3.5 to 2.5 adapters if wanted.

x2 PSU 800 Watt platinum plus

Redundant case fans

Added TPM chip so you can run encryption locally

I have the original box so can ship no worries.

Looking for $2500 plus courier

Storage I have

x3 Samsung Evo 2TB 2.5' SSDs. 2 years warranty left on them with Dove - you'll need to come back to me if you have issues $400 each

Cristal disk reporting no issues, power on hours 18k to 16k

x4 Samsung Evo 256GB 2.5' SSDs, 2 months warranty left with Dove. As above. $100 each

Cristal disk reporting no issues, power on hours 15k to 757

x4 WD RED PLUS 8TB 256MB 5640RPM 3.5" 2 years warranty left on them with Dove - pretty much new. Two are 3600 hours, the other two 4600 hours.

$500 each - Keen to sell these together at this stage.. Someone may want them for a NAS.

Samsung 990 Evo Pro 1TB - Brand new in the box $300. 2 years left on warranty. As above