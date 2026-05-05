I have the following for sale, happy to ship or collect Prebbleton
HPE ML110 G10 Server One
Intel(R) Xeon(R) Silver 4210R CPU @ 2.40GHz 10/10 cores; 20 threads
x2 16GB Ram 2133 Mhz total 32GB
HPE NS204i-p Gen10+ Boot Controller - this has x2 480gb SSDs on it in a raid one. Put your OS here.
HPE Smart Array P408i-p SR Gen10
x3 1.2TB SAS - One Dying
x4 1TB SAS
x2 PSU 800 Watt platinum plus
I have the original box so can ship no worries.
Looking for $1500 plus courier
HPE Ml110 G10 Server Two
Intel(R) Xeon(R) Gold 5120 CPU @ 2.20GHz 14/14 cores; 28 threads- I swapped this out as I needed more cores. The original 4210R is included
x4 16GB total 64GB 2993 Mhz total 64GB
HPE NS204i-p Gen10+ Boot Controller - this has x2 480gb SSDs on it in a raid one. Put your OS here.
HPE Smart Array P408i-p SR Gen10
x2 3.5 Boxes for a total of 8 HDDs - Comes with 8 caddies to put your drives in. I also have 3.5 to 2.5 adapters if wanted.
x2 PSU 800 Watt platinum plus
Redundant case fans
Added TPM chip so you can run encryption locally
I have the original box so can ship no worries.
Looking for $2500 plus courier
Storage I have
x3 Samsung Evo 2TB 2.5' SSDs. 2 years warranty left on them with Dove - you'll need to come back to me if you have issues $400 each
Cristal disk reporting no issues, power on hours 18k to 16k
x4 Samsung Evo 256GB 2.5' SSDs, 2 months warranty left with Dove. As above. $100 each
Cristal disk reporting no issues, power on hours 15k to 757
x4 WD RED PLUS 8TB 256MB 5640RPM 3.5" 2 years warranty left on them with Dove - pretty much new. Two are 3600 hours, the other two 4600 hours.
$500 each - Keen to sell these together at this stage.. Someone may want them for a NAS.
Samsung 990 Evo Pro 1TB - Brand new in the box $300. 2 years left on warranty. As above