Looking to see if there are any cheap server rack i can buy somewhere, if anyone is clearing some our or something?

Essentially looking for something thats about 1m high (will consider large units too), and ideally covered in all sides (without any huge holes). Will consider all options depending on price. Hoping to find something cheap for around $100 (maybe too low of a budget?).

Doesn't have to be best of quality or best of security. I just want to chuck all my network gear and NAS into the garage (not a lot of things), and keep things together/tidy, off ground and ideally block off spiders/insects from getting in if possible.

Im in Auckland, but may visit hamilton once in a while. So, something in Auckland or hamilton would be ideal.