Hi GZ
Some things to move on, inc others I had listed in another post - keeping it all in one place. Hope that is ok mods.
Pickup Prebbleton or happy to courier
Mikrotik SXT SA5 ac - point to point Wifi link. Well weathered but works fine. Comes with POE and Power adapters. $100 for both
TP Link Ac1750 Router. Goes well $20
HP E27 G5 27 inch FHD Monitor- only 6 months old. $100 https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-e27-g5-fhd-monitor
HP Probook 450 G8 15'6 LCD
240GB SSD
16GB Ram
1135G7 CPU
Windows 11 Pro
Has a hair line crack in the edge that you can only see when taking the cover off. One of the screws was pushed beyond tolerance so spins around - no screw in it currently.
Nether if these affects the use of the machine, it is very tidy condition and works well.
$250
HP t750 g5 ups Batteries still holding up - but due for replacement - sold as is
$50
Unifi Controller Cloud Key G2 - works well. No storage. $250
5.25 to 3.5 and 2.5 bay converter SDP10 Silver stone - new in the box $10
I have a few 240GB SSD 2.5 mix brand, $20 each