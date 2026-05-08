Hi GZ

Some things to move on, inc others I had listed in another post - keeping it all in one place. Hope that is ok mods.

Pickup Prebbleton or happy to courier

Mikrotik SXT SA5 ac - point to point Wifi link. Well weathered but works fine. Comes with POE and Power adapters. $100 for both

TP Link Ac1750 Router. Goes well $20

HP E27 G5 27 inch FHD Monitor- only 6 months old. $100 https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-e27-g5-fhd-monitor

HP Probook 450 G8 15'6 LCD

240GB SSD

16GB Ram

1135G7 CPU

Windows 11 Pro

Has a hair line crack in the edge that you can only see when taking the cover off. One of the screws was pushed beyond tolerance so spins around - no screw in it currently.

Nether if these affects the use of the machine, it is very tidy condition and works well.

$250

HP t750 g5 ups Batteries still holding up - but due for replacement - sold as is

$50

Unifi Controller Cloud Key G2 - works well. No storage. $250

5.25 to 3.5 and 2.5 bay converter SDP10 Silver stone - new in the box $10

I have a few 240GB SSD 2.5 mix brand, $20 each