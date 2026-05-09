Hi,

Offering a few things here first before posting on Trademe next week.

Rii x8 mini keyboard - as new, only used a couple of times $30

Samsung fold 4 - Inside screen does not work and battery lasts barely a day as expected of an old phone but otherwise in good condition, will come with case $100

Lensbaby sweet 50 with composer pro II for Sony FE mount has both lens caps and in good condition $180

Raspberry pi 4 4gb ram in a case and original cables - when plugged into tv via HDMI it complains of low voltage but I have used it headless reliably for a few years now $100

Pickup is Mt Wellington Auckland or can arrange shipping for extra cost.

Feel free to PM me with offers or any questions.