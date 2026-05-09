Any interest in 2x XK Detect X380 drones, complete with transmitters, but only 1 x 12v powerbrick.

One is brand new in box and has never been flown, except the battery has been used a couple of times.

I'm thinking $150 for the lot.

Pick up is from Whitby, Porirua. Not keen to ship sorry, too bulky.

4 x 11.1v Lipo batteries in total, 2 x 5400 mAh that I got brand new and each won't have had more than 5 charge cycles, 2 x 2700mAh that I got secondhand. No guarantees as to the quality of any of them though given they're 10 years old or more.

2 x gimbals, although I think one of them is knacked if I recall. These fit a GoPro style action camera.

Note: camera IS NOT included

Also a bunch of spares: a shell, motors, legs, props, a prop balancer, tools, etc.

Other than the short flight shown in the video below to prove it's working, this hasn't been used for at least 9 years so it'll need fully calibrating. (I've got some guidance documents for that if wanted.)