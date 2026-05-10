1 x cnPilot e410, 2 x cnPilot e400 access points and 2 x PoE injectors.  Rock solid enterprise grade Wifi 5 access points. Will mail or can be picked up in Auckland (Birkenhead or CBD).

 

e410: 802.11ac Wave 2 indoor enterprise AP
         2x2 MU-MIMO, dual-band radio
         Inc. mounting bracket
         Approx. 6 years old.  Working perfectly.
         $40 + any postage

 

e400: 802.11ac indoor enterprise AP x 2
         2x2 MU-MIMO, dual-band radio
         Inc. mounting brackets (unused)
         Approx. 10 years old.  Working perfectly.
         $30 each + any postage

 

PoE injectors:  Unused.  Free with the first 2 APs sold.

 

 

 

 

 

 