1 x cnPilot e410, 2 x cnPilot e400 access points and 2 x PoE injectors. Rock solid enterprise grade Wifi 5 access points. Will mail or can be picked up in Auckland (Birkenhead or CBD).
e410: 802.11ac Wave 2 indoor enterprise AP
2x2 MU-MIMO, dual-band radio
Inc. mounting bracket
Approx. 6 years old. Working perfectly.
$40 + any postage
e400: 802.11ac indoor enterprise AP x 2
2x2 MU-MIMO, dual-band radio
Inc. mounting brackets (unused)
Approx. 10 years old. Working perfectly.
$30 each + any postage
PoE injectors: Unused. Free with the first 2 APs sold.