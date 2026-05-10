1 x cnPilot e410, 2 x cnPilot e400 access points and 2 x PoE injectors. Rock solid enterprise grade Wifi 5 access points. Will mail or can be picked up in Auckland (Birkenhead or CBD).

e410: 802.11ac Wave 2 indoor enterprise AP

2x2 MU-MIMO, dual-band radio

Inc. mounting bracket

Approx. 6 years old. Working perfectly.

$40 + any postage

e400: 802.11ac indoor enterprise AP x 2

2x2 MU-MIMO, dual-band radio

Inc. mounting brackets (unused)

Approx. 10 years old. Working perfectly.

$30 each + any postage

PoE injectors: Unused. Free with the first 2 APs sold.