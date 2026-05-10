Planning to come to Wellington in May? Check out this link to see if the dates you want are available?
Then send me a PM and I will give you aa GZ'er deal over the price you see on the AirBnB site.
Thanks
Planning to come to Wellington in May? Check out this link to see if the dates you want are available?
Then send me a PM and I will give you aa GZ'er deal over the price you see on the AirBnB site.
Thanks
Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.
Error 404 when I hit the link.
@Eva888 I've edited the link in the OP. Should be working now.
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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