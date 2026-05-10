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ForumsOffers and WantedWellington accommodation deal for GZ'er in May - CBD location - suits up to 4
lchiu7

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#324666 10-May-2026 16:08
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Planning to come to Wellington in May?  Check out this link to see if the dates you want are available?

 

airbnb.com/h/wellycbd

 

 

 

Then send me a PM and I will give you aa GZ'er deal over the price you see on the AirBnB site.

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

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Eva888
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  #3489462 10-May-2026 16:52
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Error 404 when I hit the link.



Stu

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  #3489485 10-May-2026 17:36
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@Eva888 I've edited the link in the OP. Should be working now.




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