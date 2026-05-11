Selling my Bluetti AC180P bought approximately 1.5 years ago for $1,800 from PB Tech, invoice included. It has had very light use and has mostly been sitting in storage, so the battery is in top health.

This is the "P" model, which features the larger 1440Wh capacity (compared to the standard 1152Wh AC180) and a 1800W pure sine wave inverter (2700W surge).

Key Details:

Battery: LiFePO4 (3,500+ cycles to 80%).

Outputs: 2x 230V AC, USB-C (100W), USB-A, and wireless charging pads.

Charging: Extremely fast AC charging (0-80% in ~45 mins) and supports up to 500W solar input.

Condition: Excellent, low cycles.

Warranty: Includes the remainder of the 5-year manufacturer warranty (approx. 3.5 years remaining).

Includes original charging cables.

Price: $1,000

Pick up in Kelson, Lower Hutt. Shipping can be discussed, but need to check as it's a dangerous good.