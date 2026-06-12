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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HPE 600Gb SAS drives and Gen8 Server RAM
Dynamic

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#324910 12-Jun-2026 07:24
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We're clearing out retired servers from our junk room and have a pile of 600Gb 2.5" (SFF) SAS drives removed from HPE Gen8 and Gen9 and Gen10 servers.  Drives are still in their hot-plug carriers and have been checked and securely erased.  $50 shipped nationwide for a pair of drives, and $25 per additional pair shipped in the same box.

 

We also have a pile of RAM pulled from retired HPE Gen8 servers.  4Gb, 8Gb, and 16Gb sticks available in various configurations.  $50 per 16Gb, including freight.  I'll send photos of what we have and you can pick the modules you want.

 

1 month warranty.  Replacement will be sent if we have any remaining, cash back if we do not.  Return not required, but proof of destruction will be required before a replacement is shipped.  Please recycle responsibly.




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nztim
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  #3502226 12-Jun-2026 08:09
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mate your sell too cheap, ram is the new gold




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Dynamic

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  #3502229 12-Jun-2026 08:36
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Yes it is cheap, but we can't add these to clients Gen10 and Gen11 servers and it's no good sitting in our pile of spares.  We'll see if any Geekzoners want some before it goes on TM for a higher price.




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danielparker
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  #3502251 12-Jun-2026 09:55
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DDR3 I assume? I'm after some DDR4 for a X10 Series Supermicro..



Dynamic

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  #3502254 12-Jun-2026 10:09
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danielparker:

 

DDR3 I assume? I'm after some DDR4 for a X10 Series Supermicro..

 

 

The ML350 Gen8 server memory is all DDR3.  DDR3 and DDR4 slots are physically slightly different, for those who were not already aware.




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Lias
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  #3502263 12-Jun-2026 10:17
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Got any parts for a ML350E G8 in your crap pile?

 

I'm particularly after these: 

 

667272-001 Rail Kit for ML350e Gen8
660351-001 LFF Drive Cage
660348-001 SFF Drive Cage

 

But I could be interested in any spares for the beast

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

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  #3502267 12-Jun-2026 10:23
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Lias:

 

Got any parts for a ML350E G8 in your crap pile?

 

 

Sorry, but all the Gen8 stuff went to e-waste on Tuesday after nobody expressed interest in complete units over the weekend.  Apart from the RAM, parting out machines that old didn't feel like a good use of my time.

 

We do have half a dozen Gen9 machines (mostly ML350's) that I'll make available in the next couple of weeks.  If your research shows the Gen9 drive cage will fit, we've got one Gen9 system that won't POST and can be parted out.




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  #3502276 12-Jun-2026 11:01
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Dynamic:

 

 If your research shows the Gen9 drive cage will fit, we've got one Gen9 system that won't POST and can be parted out.

 

 

I have a dremel and a hammer.. it can fit lol




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Dynamic

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  #3502318 12-Jun-2026 12:29
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Lias:

 

Dynamic:

 

 If your research shows the Gen9 drive cage will fit, we've got one Gen9 system that won't POST and can be parted out.

 

 

I have a dremel and a hammer.. it can fit lol

 

 

lol

 

If you're serious, I can pull out the 8x SFF drive cage early next week from the machine that won't POST and take some photos and measurements for you.  You're also welcome to do some research this weekend and let me know what you find.




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  #3502423 12-Jun-2026 15:06
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Dynamic:

 

If you're serious, I can pull out the 8x SFF drive cage early next week from the machine that won't POST and take some photos and measurements for you.  You're also welcome to do some research this weekend and let me know what you find.

 

 

That would be amazing :-)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

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  #3503533 16-Jun-2026 14:06
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How many 16GB sticks do you have and do you have any 32GB sticks? We have a need for 2TB of RAM to support headless browsers for agents we are about to start and the cheapest way is going to be DDR3. We have pulled a few servers out of our retirement pile to load up on RAM. Seems to be ~$50 - $55 on Trademe for 32GB sticks.




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