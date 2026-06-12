We're clearing out retired servers from our junk room and have a pile of 600Gb 2.5" (SFF) SAS drives removed from HPE Gen8 and Gen9 and Gen10 servers. Drives are still in their hot-plug carriers and have been checked and securely erased. $50 shipped nationwide for a pair of drives, and $25 per additional pair shipped in the same box.

We also have a pile of RAM pulled from retired HPE Gen8 servers. 4Gb, 8Gb, and 16Gb sticks available in various configurations. $50 per 16Gb, including freight. I'll send photos of what we have and you can pick the modules you want.

1 month warranty. Replacement will be sent if we have any remaining, cash back if we do not. Return not required, but proof of destruction will be required before a replacement is shipped. Please recycle responsibly.