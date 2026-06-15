Hi all,

We received 4 incorrect power supplies with a recent server purchase and have no use for them. This may be a long shot but I thought I'd put a post out to see if anyone would be interested in taking them.

They're Dell part number 095HR5 and came in a C6400 chassis, however there's a chance they may fit in other Dell servers.

It's very hard to know what to ask for these - there's a TradeMe listing for $150, so say $100 each? Happy to work with any interested buyers on this though.

Pick up from Auckland Central or I can arrange shipping (at buyers cost).