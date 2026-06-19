Good condition Original box and all packing includes carry bag $140 includes delivery
Features
3-axis active stabilization for smooth smartphone video shooting (pan, tilt, roll).
Built-in extension rod (up to approx. 215 mm) and built-in tripod for flexible shooting angles
Magnetic quick-release phone clamp; supports smartphones approx. 170–300 g, thickness 6–10 mm, width 67–84 mm.
Includes Multifunctional Module providing shortcut tracking, fill light, phone charging, and audio interface support.
Up to approximately 10 hours of operating time on a full charge.
Design & Build
Unfolded dimensions: approx. 288 × 107 × 96 mm; folded: approx. 190 × 95 × 46 mm. Total weight approx. 368 g (gimbal + built-in tripod + clamp + multifunctional module). Foldable, portable design optimized for handheld shooting, with a magnetic clamp and built-in tripod for fast setup.
Performance
Provides smooth motion control with follow speed up to approx. 120°/s. The Multifunctional Module supports subject tracking via gestures or camera detection and works with native or third-party camera apps for seamless content creation.
Connectivity & Compatibility
USB-C interface for charging and phone power output. Bluetooth connectivity for control via the DJI Mimo app on iOS and Android. Compatible with smartphones within supported size and weight limits; the magnetic clamp supports most protective cases.