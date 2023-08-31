Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees router has blocked some work websites for me!! (Teams/onedrive/sharepoint/work intranet)
Hello smart people. I may have a curly one for y'all which I've been going back and forth with 2degrees on with no confidence in a resolution. I do not have any experience in fixing connection issues so any input would be appreciated.

 

 

 

I use my 2degrees wifi when working from home. This has been working completely fine for 4 month since I started a new job. Since exactly 12.57pm Friday 25 August, it no longer wants to connect to: our intranet (the homepage won't load), Teams (very very intermittent connection only - a text message would go through every now and again, pictures don't at all), Onedrive and sharepoint (I'm connecting through Tableau). All other websites (eg Facebook, Google, Stuff etc) continue to work as normal.

 

 

 

I can confirm that all the above continues to work normally on my hotspot (also 2degrees for mobile), and on other networks outside my home. I can also confirm that Teams seems to work more or less ok, though not as stable as it used to be, on my phone when connected to the wifi network (I don't have any other work applications on my phone).

 

 

 

Work IT reckon there's nothing they can do as everything works except for my home wifi so they say it is an issue with the ISP. 2 degrees support have had me reset the router, do a factory reset, update the modem software to the latest version. I've also tried changing the DNS to the google one using DNSv4 and DNSv6 (following a suggestion from a friend). None of these have made any difference.

 

 

 

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE help. I will run out of data soon so would very much appreciate your wisdom and guidance on the matter. Ask me any questions.

 

PS there is no VPN in use.

 

DD

Are you using any VPN software to connect to work?

 


You say you cannot connect to the intranet page which implies that it is not available on the internet.

 
 
 
 

My IT department have confirmed there is no VPN in use.

It sounds like similar to what a few of us were experiencing with 2D when they did their migrations... not sure if they are still on going or not.

 

@sounddude may be able to give you some direction.

 

 




Your work IT should be able to run a packet capture and see what's happening when you attempt to connect to the VPN. 2degrees doesn't block sites. Even if we did, we wouldn't block those ones. So without some more detailed technical info there's really not much to suggest.




Hey Salty, there is no work VPN. What exactly do I ask my work IT guys to do?

No VPN? Well ... might have to provide your own packet captures then. As I said - we don't block websites, and we certainly wouldn't single those out for it even if we did. So yes maybe @sounddude will need to weigh in.




Can you get to Outlook.com and sign in to your work email?

