Hello smart people. I may have a curly one for y'all which I've been going back and forth with 2degrees on with no confidence in a resolution. I do not have any experience in fixing connection issues so any input would be appreciated.

I use my 2degrees wifi when working from home. This has been working completely fine for 4 month since I started a new job. Since exactly 12.57pm Friday 25 August, it no longer wants to connect to: our intranet (the homepage won't load), Teams (very very intermittent connection only - a text message would go through every now and again, pictures don't at all), Onedrive and sharepoint (I'm connecting through Tableau). All other websites (eg Facebook, Google, Stuff etc) continue to work as normal.

I can confirm that all the above continues to work normally on my hotspot (also 2degrees for mobile), and on other networks outside my home. I can also confirm that Teams seems to work more or less ok, though not as stable as it used to be, on my phone when connected to the wifi network (I don't have any other work applications on my phone).

Work IT reckon there's nothing they can do as everything works except for my home wifi so they say it is an issue with the ISP. 2 degrees support have had me reset the router, do a factory reset, update the modem software to the latest version. I've also tried changing the DNS to the google one using DNSv4 and DNSv6 (following a suggestion from a friend). None of these have made any difference.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE help. I will run out of data soon so would very much appreciate your wisdom and guidance on the matter. Ask me any questions.

PS there is no VPN in use.

