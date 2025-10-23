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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2dregees outage in Timaru affecting Slingshot, Sky Broadband, Orcon, Etc
ratbag359

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#323086 23-Oct-2025 21:19
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My friend lost their connection around 2:30PM 23/10/25.
Slingshot says it's a chorus issue either way thought id let people know.

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  #3427600 23-Oct-2025 22:28
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Yep major outages impacting services fixed and mobile services across NZ



michaelmurfy
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  #3427601 23-Oct-2025 22:45
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Linux: Yep major outages impacting services fixed and mobile services across NZ

 

Somewhat correct but not quite in this case. 2degrees (and others who resell the 2degrees network) had a bit of an outage around the Timaru region today and I believe it may be still ongoing for a number of people. Other providers were unaffected.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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