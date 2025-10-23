My friend lost their connection around 2:30PM 23/10/25.
Slingshot says it's a chorus issue either way thought id let people know.
Yep major outages impacting services fixed and mobile services across NZ
Linux: Yep major outages impacting services fixed and mobile services across NZ
Somewhat correct but not quite in this case. 2degrees (and others who resell the 2degrees network) had a bit of an outage around the Timaru region today and I believe it may be still ongoing for a number of people. Other providers were unaffected.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
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