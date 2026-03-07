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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Orcon SpamTitan issues
moosee

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#324158 7-Mar-2026 17:35
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Hi all,

 

I have had a couple of lifetime Orcon email addresses since goodness knows when, which have been operating perfectly fine until the last month or two. The issue is their SpamTitan spam filter which has suddenly started blocking emails, including perfectly legitimate mail that has been allowed for years. I have all the settings set to Disable except for the Virus Filtering which cannot be disabled. I am now having to log in to SpamTitan multiple times daily to release all this non spam mail which is a great inconvenience, especially when away from home and only have my phone or tablet to do so. 

 

I have contacted Orcon and their response is to whitelist the email addresses or domains that are being incorrectly flagged. This will take me ages and will still not solve the problem as new senders, including Trade Me buyers and sellers contacting me, are also getting caught up in SpamTitan which is, to put it bluntly, a right damn nuisance. Even Orcon's reply went into SpamTitan!! 

 

Orcon deny that anything has changed at their end so I have no idea why this issue has suddenly cropped up now. Is anyone else experiencing this? 

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Stu1
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  #3467635 7-Mar-2026 17:41
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Yup it’s a pita , really bad for otp codes for Disney,Netflix. Can’t even send an email to my own address ends up in spam. My wife hates it I have to log in clear pay slips . It’s a joke I really should change it



dvsdave
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  #3467648 7-Mar-2026 19:03
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Did not know this was a thing, thank you for bringing this to my attention. yes very pita, so often emails are not received! 

moosee

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  #3467660 7-Mar-2026 20:27
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Glad to see that it is not just me having this issue. It certainly is a pita as one of the addresses is my main one and a lot of important mail comes into it. 



Rikkitic
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  #3467751 8-Mar-2026 10:26
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I have also encountered this. Spam Titan seems to be a real piece of crap. Fortunately I keep multiple email accounts for different purposes and was able to whitelist the ones on Orcon that matter. Hopefully this has fixed the issue. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

xpd

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  #3467753 8-Mar-2026 10:37
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Time to move away from ISP hosted email. Forward email elsewhere, and over time change/update to the new one.




XPD / Gavin

 

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Cybnate
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  #3467759 8-Mar-2026 11:11
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Same problem here with email confirmations for login lately. Had to change them to mobile authenticator, not a bad idea anyway, but it shows an overzealous filter.

 
 
 
 

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mattwnz
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  #3467864 8-Mar-2026 16:06
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The only reliable email I now find is Gmail. Email just seems to unreliable these days with others I have used. 

Rikkitic
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  #3467865 8-Mar-2026 16:25
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mattwnz:

 

The only reliable email I now find is Gmail. Email just seems to unreliable these days with others I have used. 

 

 

Not my experience. I refuse to use services like X and Facebook so rely a lot on email. I have different accounts with different services. All have been completely reliable and mostly spam-free. The only one I have had any issues with is Orcon and Spam Titan.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

openmedia
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  #3467868 8-Mar-2026 16:34
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I hadn't looked at SpamTitan for ages as it was behaving, but it is clearly blocking a lot of real emails recently.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

quickymart
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  #3471148 17-Mar-2026 15:35
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Not sure if this is related, but on my Orcon lifetime address as well I've missed a few e-mails over the last few days - including one I sent to myself to test it.

 

Tried SpamTitan and found a number of them in there. Oddly I don't recall seeing anything saying this was happening?

 

Is there any way to opt out of this service?

Stu1
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  #3471162 17-Mar-2026 16:33
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quickymart:

 

Not sure if this is related, but on my Orcon lifetime address as well I've missed a few e-mails over the last few days - including one I sent to myself to test it.

 

Tried SpamTitan and found a number of them in there. Oddly I don't recall seeing anything saying this was happening?

 

Is there any way to opt out of this service?

 

 

Doesn’t seem to be any opt out. I have to check it daily to clear it these days 

 
 
 
 

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Rikkitic
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  #3471165 17-Mar-2026 16:36
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quickymart:

 

Not sure if this is related, but on my Orcon lifetime address as well I've missed a few e-mails over the last few days - including one I sent to myself to test it.

 

Tried SpamTitan and found a number of them in there. Oddly I don't recall seeing anything saying this was happening?

 

Is there any way to opt out of this service?

 

 

I doubt whoever is responsible for this particular stupidity will do anything to correct it. What worked for me was just going through Spam Titan, turning everything I could find off, then whitelisting the sites that are getting blocked. This last thing is essential. It is what seems to have worked for me. It is a pain if you have a lot of links you don't want blocked but it may be the only thing that works.  

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3471183 17-Mar-2026 18:00
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mattwnz:

 

The only reliable email I now find is Gmail. Email just seems to unreliable these days with others I have used. 

 

 

The issue of reliability isn't going to improve if people keep supporting Google, Microsoft and certain other big players in the field. They are attempting to gain even further control with new standards they are trying to push through that are ultimately detrimental to smaller, independent senders.

moosee

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  #3471191 17-Mar-2026 19:20
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quickymart:

 

Not sure if this is related, but on my Orcon lifetime address as well I've missed a few e-mails over the last few days - including one I sent to myself to test it.

 

Tried SpamTitan and found a number of them in there. Oddly I don't recall seeing anything saying this was happening?

 

Is there any way to opt out of this service?

 

 

 

 

This is exactly the issue I have. Orcon say I cannot opt out and to whitelist all email addresses that are legit. I still have to check daily for unexpected but legit mail going in which never used to happen until recently. 

mattwnz
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  #3471210 17-Mar-2026 21:59
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

mattwnz:

 

The only reliable email I now find is Gmail. Email just seems to unreliable these days with others I have used. 

 

 

The issue of reliability isn't going to improve if people keep supporting Google, Microsoft and certain other big players in the field. They are attempting to gain even further control with new standards they are trying to push through that are ultimately detrimental to smaller, independent senders.

 

 

 

 

 yes, but they essentially dictate things anyway. Eg Google dictates the standards for websites to rank well in organic search

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