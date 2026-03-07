Hi all,

I have had a couple of lifetime Orcon email addresses since goodness knows when, which have been operating perfectly fine until the last month or two. The issue is their SpamTitan spam filter which has suddenly started blocking emails, including perfectly legitimate mail that has been allowed for years. I have all the settings set to Disable except for the Virus Filtering which cannot be disabled. I am now having to log in to SpamTitan multiple times daily to release all this non spam mail which is a great inconvenience, especially when away from home and only have my phone or tablet to do so.

I have contacted Orcon and their response is to whitelist the email addresses or domains that are being incorrectly flagged. This will take me ages and will still not solve the problem as new senders, including Trade Me buyers and sellers contacting me, are also getting caught up in SpamTitan which is, to put it bluntly, a right damn nuisance. Even Orcon's reply went into SpamTitan!!

Orcon deny that anything has changed at their end so I have no idea why this issue has suddenly cropped up now. Is anyone else experiencing this?