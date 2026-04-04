rattewisday:

We are having same issue with Instagram on our 2Degrees connection. Been like this for at least last 3 days.

We've also experienced internet outages too last couple of days. Woke up on Thursday with no internet, but router indicated all was fine and even showed it connected to a public ip address. Reboot of router and or ONT didn't restore internet connectivity. Powered down everything for 30 mins and restarted then internet restored. Had another outage again late last night. Swapped out router but no joy and had to power down everything again for 10 mins before connectivity restored.

Issue with Instagram as per OP still present with swapped out router. 3 of us in house all experiencing this issue. No issues with Instagram when we use mobile data.

Youtube and other streaming apps have no issues when connected to fibre.