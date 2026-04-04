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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Blackholed routes to certain Meta CDN nodes on 2degrees fibre
rattewisday

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#324403 4-Apr-2026 15:00
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Hi folks. I'm experiencing severe hanging and timeouts on Meta apps (Instagram/Facebook) on my home 2degrees Fibre connection. I have ruled out my home hardware (swapped out router entirely), and a VPN resolves the issue hinting towards a peering/routing issue. I spent some more time debugging today and it seems to be an issue with certain CDN nodes.. e.g. content from instagram.fakl1-4.fna.fbcdn.net works just fine, but anything on instagram.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.net just times out.

 

I ran traceroutes to each of these nodes:

 

Broken:

 

traceroute instagram.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.net
traceroute to instagram.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.net (101.98.2.99), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets
 1  192.168.86.1 (192.168.86.1)  6.438 ms  3.170 ms  5.287 ms
 2  v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net (101.98.0.124)  8.813 ms  7.127 ms  8.230 ms
 3  * * *
 4  * * *
 5  * * *
 6  * * *
 7  * * *
 8  * * *
 9  * * *
10  * * *

 


Working:

 

traceroute instagram.fakl1-4.fna.fbcdn.net
traceroute to instagram.fakl1-4.fna.fbcdn.net (131.203.3.99), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets
 1  192.168.86.1 (192.168.86.1)  6.761 ms  4.786 ms *
 2  * * *
 3  * default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.9.211)  16.876 ms *
 4  * default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.3.13)  14.533 ms  8.017 ms
 5  * * *
 6  * * *
 7  * * *
 8  * * *
 9  * * *
10  * * *

 

 

 

I've tried contacting support but it seems impossible to get through to someone who could help debug. Is there anyone on here who could take a closer look at this / escalate to the NOC team?

 

 

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kiwiharry
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  #3477918 4-Apr-2026 15:17
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We are having same issue with Instagram on our 2Degrees connection. Been like this for at least last 3 days. 

 

We've also experienced internet outages too last couple of days. Woke up on Thursday with no internet, but router indicated all was fine and even showed it connected to a public ip address. Reboot of router and or ONT didn't restore internet connectivity. Powered down everything for 30 mins and restarted then internet restored. Had another outage again late last night. Swapped out router but no joy and had to power down everything again for 10 mins before connectivity restored.

 

Issue with Instagram as per OP still present with swapped out router. 3 of us in house all experiencing this issue. No issues with Instagram when we use mobile data. 

 

Youtube and other streaming apps have no issues when connected to fibre. 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



yitz
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  #3477919 4-Apr-2026 15:19
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Both working from Christchurch. Can browse fine to Instagram landing page (don't really use it), Threads and Facebook websites.

 

traceroute to 101.98.2.99 (101.98.2.99), 30 hops max, 38 byte packets
 1  192.168.1.250 (192.168.1.250)  1.250 ms  0.886 ms  0.767 ms
 2  v4.cpchn-hn-bng1.tranzpeer.net (101.98.0.123)  1.980 ms  2.468 ms  2.722 ms
 3  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (119.224.129.129)  15.773 ms  15.543 ms  15.716 ms
 4  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.3.3)  15.520 ms  15.571 ms  15.706 ms
 5  *  *  *
 6  *  *  *
 7  *  *  *
 8  *  *  *
 9  *  *  *
10  *  *  *
11  *  *  *
12

 

traceroute to 131.203.3.99 (131.203.3.99), 30 hops max, 38 byte packets
 1  192.168.1.250 (192.168.1.250)  1.196 ms  0.902 ms  0.778 ms
 2  *  *  *
 3  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.9.211)  15.775 ms  15.148 ms  14.816 ms
 4  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.3.13)  14.896 ms  15.527 ms  14.821 ms
 5  *  *  *
 6  *  *  *
 7  *  *  *
 8  *  *  *
 9  *  *  *
10  *  *  *
11

kiwiharry
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  #3477923 4-Apr-2026 15:43
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My traceroute is pretty much the same as OP. I'm based in Auckland.

 

Tracing route to instagram.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.net [101.98.2.99]
over a maximum of 15 hops:

 

  1     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     6 ms     2 ms     5 ms  v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.124]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

 

Tracing route to instagram.fakl1-4.fna.fbcdn.net [131.203.3.99]
over a maximum of 15 hops:

 

  1     1 ms    <1 ms     1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     3 ms     6 ms     4 ms  v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.124]
  3     4 ms     5 ms     3 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.9.211]
  4     4 ms     2 ms     5 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.3.13]
  5     3 ms     4 ms     5 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [131.203.3.99]

 

Trace complete.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



Darthfishpaste
2 posts

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  #3478088 4-Apr-2026 20:51
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Yes I have the same thing, on 2d. Netflix as well. Images & content not loading, though framework is. I don't usually look at insta on pc but do sometimes on phone. I realise now it has probably been using data for a little while now, same as testing netflix on the phone.
It loads very seamlessly what the local connection cant, not noticeable at all. 

 

 

 

C:\Users\darth>tracert www.netflix.com

 

Tracing route to apiproxy-website-nlb-prod-1-bcf28d21f4bbcf2c.elb.us-west-2.amazonaws.com [44.242.13.161]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.0.1
  2     3 ms     2 ms     2 ms  v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.124]
  3     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  10.101.0.158
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5     *        *     ^C

 

 

 

 

Linux
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  #3478090 4-Apr-2026 20:54
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fyi @chrisvp 

chrisvp
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  #3478596 7-Apr-2026 08:55
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This is outside my knowledge but I'll ask around.

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
rattewisday

205 posts

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  #3478661 7-Apr-2026 10:21
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Looks like this just got fixed, thanks for nudging Chris (assuming that's what got it resolved)!

kiwiharry
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  #3478862 7-Apr-2026 16:08
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rattewisday:

 

Looks like this just got fixed, thanks for nudging Chris (assuming that's what got it resolved)!

 

Agree. Appears to be all fine now.

 

Thanks @Linux for tagging in @chrisvp 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

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