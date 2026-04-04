rattewisday:

Hi folks. I'm experiencing severe hanging and timeouts on Meta apps (Instagram/Facebook) on my home 2degrees Fibre connection. I have ruled out my home hardware (swapped out router entirely), and a VPN resolves the issue hinting towards a peering/routing issue. I spent some more time debugging today and it seems to be an issue with certain CDN nodes.. e.g. content from instagram.fakl1-4.fna.fbcdn.net works just fine, but anything on instagram.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.net just times out.
I ran traceroutes to each of these nodes:
Broken:
traceroute instagram.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.net
traceroute to instagram.fakl1-3.fna.fbcdn.net (101.98.2.99), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets
1 192.168.86.1 (192.168.86.1) 6.438 ms 3.170 ms 5.287 ms
2 v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net (101.98.0.124) 8.813 ms 7.127 ms 8.230 ms
3 * * *
4 * * *
5 * * *
6 * * *
7 * * *
8 * * *
9 * * *
10 * * *
Working:
traceroute instagram.fakl1-4.fna.fbcdn.net
traceroute to instagram.fakl1-4.fna.fbcdn.net (131.203.3.99), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets
1 192.168.86.1 (192.168.86.1) 6.761 ms 4.786 ms *
2 * * *
3 * default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.9.211) 16.876 ms *
4 * default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.3.13) 14.533 ms 8.017 ms
5 * * *
6 * * *
7 * * *
8 * * *
9 * * *
10 * * *
I've tried contacting support but it seems impossible to get through to someone who could help debug. Is there anyone on here who could take a closer look at this / escalate to the NOC team?