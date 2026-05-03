2Degrees recently built 3 new sites in my area, here are the links on gis.geek:

https://gisgeek.app/nz/location/celltowers/dpxbdexo/2degrees/mangorei-north

https://gisgeek.app/nz/location/celltowers/jovleeqx/2degrees/sentry-hill

https://gisgeek.app/nz/location/celltowers/rjxddqyx/2degrees/egmont-village

They all seem to be licensed for 25Mhz on B1 but are all only broadcasting 10mhz? Seems odd to me, I couldn't really find any info online about why this would be the case so I thought to ask here. They are also licensed for 10mhz on b8 but are only broadcasting 5mhz. B3 and B28 seem to be broadcasting at full bandwidth though.

Does anyone know if this is normal or is there something wrong with those sites? Seems odd to me they would license the extra 5mhz on b8 and an extra 15mhz on B1 and not actually use it.