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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees roaming in Australia: IMS not registered / VoLTE not working
James58325

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#324913 12-Jun-2026 12:05
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Hi everyone, I know there are already many cases here, but still want to share mine and check whether there could be any chance I can get it fixed.

 

My phone is a HONOR phone China version. I’m currently in Australia and have 3 SIMs:

 

     

  1. amaysim Australia SIM
  2. 2degrees New Zealand SIM
  3. China Mobile SIM

 

Issue

 

The amaysim SIM and China Mobile SIM work normally in Australia. It can use 4G/5G data, make and receive calls, and VoLTE works properly for both SIM.

 

However, my 2degrees NZ SIM can connect to 4G/5G data while roaming in Australia, but it cannot make or receive voice calls. I have manually selected both Optus and Telstra (Vodafone doesn't accept my registration). Data works on both networks, but voice calls fail. The phone shows IMS not registered for the 2degrees SIM, and VoLTE does not appear for that SIM.

 

What worked before

 

This same HONOR phone has previously worked normally with:

 

     

  • amaysim in Australia, including VoLTE
  • Chinese SIM cards roaming in Australia, including VoLTE
  • 2degrees in New Zealand, including VoLTE
  • amaysim roaming in New Zealand, including VoLTE
  • Chinese SIM roaming in New Zealand, including VoLTE

So everything works fine in NZ and China.

 

The issue only happens when the 2degrees SIM is roaming in Australia. In Australia, the same phone and same SIM can use 4G/5G data, but IMS does not register and voice calls do not work.

 

Things I have already tried

 

I have tried the following:

 

     

  • Swapping the SIM cards between SIM slots
  • Disabling the amaysim SIM and only using 2degrees
  • Using only the 2degrees SIM in the phone
  • Manually selecting Optus
  • Manually selecting Telstra
  • Replacing the 2degrees SIM card with a new SIM
  • Restarting the phone
  • Toggling airplane mode
  • Disabling 5G and using 4G/LTE only
  • Enabling and disabling VoLTE, VoNR and Vo5G-related settings
  • Using Shizuku + Pixel IMS to expose hidden IMS settings
  • Enabling VoLTE / VoNR / Vo5G-related options in Pixel IMS
  • Trying options such as carrier_volte_provisioning_required_bool, carrier_volte_show_switch_bool, and other related carrier config settings suggested by ChatGPT

The result is still the same:

 

2degrees roaming data works in Australia, but IMS is not registered and voice calls do not work.

 

I have used this phone only for a year, and not really the ideal time changing for an iphone. Any advice from people familiar with IMS, VoLTE roaming, Pixel IMS, carrier config or MBN profiles would be greatly appreciated. Thank you guys.

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KiwiSurfer
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  #3502393 12-Jun-2026 13:53
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Probably not supported. Plenty of posts here but same conclusion - if your phone has no support then you're out of luck. Could be it works fine within NZ but does not work roaming for whatever reason.



MaxineN
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  #3502399 12-Jun-2026 14:00
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There are a thousand ways to do VoLTE which is great.

 

There are a thousand ways to do VoLTE which is not so great.

 

I suspect that it’s the roaming network being problematic.

 

@SaltyNZ




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

quickymart
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  #3502424 12-Jun-2026 15:11
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Probably doesn't have 2degrees's profile for VoLTE roaming, but can do 4G data roaming (and VoLTE in NZ) just fine.

 

 



James58325

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  #3502439 12-Jun-2026 16:09
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quickymart:

 

Probably doesn't have 2degrees's profile for VoLTE roaming, but can do 4G data roaming (and VoLTE in NZ) just fine.

 

 

 

 

Yeah I know, its not too bad, but the only reason I switched to 2D is to using their free Aussie roaming, and receiving phone calls is definitely needed. I will see how it goes, and decide whether to change telco or buy new phone.

James58325

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  #3502441 12-Jun-2026 16:10
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MaxineN:

 

There are a thousand ways to do VoLTE which is great.

 

There are a thousand ways to do VoLTE which is not so great.

 

I suspect that it’s the roaming network being problematic.

 

@SaltyNZ

 

 

Could be, just wanted to try everything before giving up😂

James58325

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  #3502442 12-Jun-2026 16:12
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KiwiSurfer:

 

Probably not supported. Plenty of posts here but same conclusion - if your phone has no support then you're out of luck. Could be it works fine within NZ but does not work roaming for whatever reason.

 

 

Likely. But the feeling is not good. Everything works fine in NZ, and I have no idea I am experiencing something like this, pushing myself to be a geek🤣

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
quickymart
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  #3502461 12-Jun-2026 17:07
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James58325:

 

...or buy new phone.

 

 

If you do go down that road, make sure you purchase one from 2degrees as your chosen provider; that way everything is supported.

James58325

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  #3502462 12-Jun-2026 17:17
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quickymart:

 

James58325:

 

...or buy new phone.

 

 

If you do go down that road, make sure you purchase one from 2degrees as your chosen provider; that way everything is supported.

 

 

An iPhone bought in Aussie should work I guess?

Asteros
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  #3502466 12-Jun-2026 17:19
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There's a list of 2degrees VoLTE roaming compatible phones, including Honor.

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/phones-compatible-with-volte-and-wifi-calling

 

 

yitz
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  #3502467 12-Jun-2026 17:42
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Isn't Honor sold in China just Huawei? No doubt system software and VoLTE/VoWi-Fi profiles will be different.

boosacnoodle
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  #3502469 12-Jun-2026 17:46
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James58325:

 

An iPhone bought in Aussie should work I guess?

 

 

Yes. It’s the same as the one sold in NZ, has NZ band support and, last I checked, a worldwide warranty.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Linux
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  #3502480 12-Jun-2026 18:14
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boosacnoodle:

 

James58325:

 

An iPhone bought in Aussie should work I guess?

 

 

Yes. It’s the same as the one sold in NZ, has NZ band support and, last I checked, a worldwide warranty.

 

 

Correct

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