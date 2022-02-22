outdoorsnz

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ Based Web Host Recommendations
#293930 22-Feb-2022 17:30
Have a few websites to migrate from openhost as I not so sure about moving to crazydomains...

 

myhost.nz was one that was mentioned. Any good?

 

Reseller based NZ hosting that has a NZ phone number you can call when things go bad! Thanks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay
  #2872855 22-Feb-2022 17:34
Some fairly recent threads could be useful:

 

dt

dt
  #2872874 22-Feb-2022 19:03
@danfaulknor from prodigi might be able to help you out? 

 

NZ based and are fantastic to deal with - been with them for a while now and would happily recommend 

danfaulknor
  #2872876 22-Feb-2022 19:10
Thanks for the tag @dt!

 

We do reseller hosting off our own servers/network located in Datacentre220

 

Our 0800 number goes directly to our desks, and we have 24/7 on call as well.

 

Pricing depends entirely on how much storage you need. Everything else is unlimited and we even through in a private public IP just for your account.




irpegg
  #2872939 22-Feb-2022 20:27
There aren't many hosts left around in NZ who aren't being bought out, or are just waiting to be bought out tbh.

 

Reseller is a bit of a dead product these days, but if you have 10+ subscriptions to look after i would recommend getting a VPS.  If you've ever used a command line and can install a package, you can install cPanel / Plesk with ease and run everything off the UI after that.  No more shared hosting issues such as other users configs breaking nginx/apache, resource/bandwidth constraints, cheaper to scale.  If you're curious about it, look for a trial VPS host and get a cPanel/Plesk trial key and give it a go and see if you can migrate a few dummy sites over.  It's better in the longrun and you have more control over your environment and your customers.

 

If you're not comfortable with that, then i would recommend Sitehost(myhost/Webslice).

 

 

  #2872944 22-Feb-2022 20:33
I'm using prodigi and very happy with the service :D

 

Was on Openhost along with some clients when Crazy Domains took over.... told me all the transfer would be smooth and have no issues etc.

 

I lost my site, and all my emails and when contacting CD about it, the CSR I spoke to knew nothing about CD taking on Openhost clients so was of absolutely no use. Recently asked them to reset a clients password, they did this, but their system keeps saying the account is disabled and refuses to let me into the hosting section and support were just like "oh really ?". Hopeless.... so that client has now lost their site as well (thankfully I had hardly done anything with it). 

 

So IMHO, run away from CD.

 

 




danfaulknor
  #2872947 22-Feb-2022 20:36
irpegg:

 

There aren't many hosts left around in NZ who aren't being bought out, or are just waiting to be bought out tbh.

 

 

I'm having far too much fun to sell out

 

irpegg:

 

Reseller is a bit of a dead product these days, but if you have 10+ subscriptions to look after i would recommend getting a VPS.  If you've ever used a command line and can install a package, you can install cPanel / Plesk with ease and run everything off the UI after that.  No more shared hosting issues such as other users configs breaking nginx/apache, resource/bandwidth constraints, cheaper to scale.  If you're curious about it, look for a trial VPS host and get a cPanel/Plesk trial key and give it a go and see if you can migrate a few dummy sites over.  It's better in the longrun and you have more control over your environment and your customers.

 

 

We offer semi-managed cPanel VPS hosting too. We do the install/config/license and then hand over root access, with support available as needed.




danfaulknor
  #2872948 22-Feb-2022 20:36
xpd:

 

I'm using prodigi and very happy with the service :D

 

 

Thanks heaps!




irpegg
  #2872957 22-Feb-2022 20:53
We offer semi-managed cPanel VPS hosting too. We do the install/config/license and then hand over root access, with support available as needed.

 

 

Nice, and wish you all the best and growth into 2022. What are you prices though? Can't see anything listed on your website so hard to gauge you vs competition. What would the price be for example:

 


10GB Shared hosting subscription.

 

or

 

20GB 4 core 4GB RAM VPS.

Yabanize
  #2872971 22-Feb-2022 21:24
Have had no problems with myhost (prevouosly WebSlice)

nigelramsay
#2872977 22-Feb-2022 21:45
We are using Sitehost.nz for running the NZ node of AddressFinder. We have found the service from the team to be very good. They provisioned and tuned a pretty grunty server for us, with the end result being very favourable. It is nearly as fast as an Amazon m5.4xlarge, which is saying a lot. 

 

Also, their data centre has a generous quantity of solar panels on the roof. 

 

Recommended 10/10.

danfaulknor
  #2872998 22-Feb-2022 22:39
irpegg:

 

 

We offer semi-managed cPanel VPS hosting too. We do the install/config/license and then hand over root access, with support available as needed.

 

 

Nice, and wish you all the best and growth into 2022. What are you prices though? Can't see anything listed on your website so hard to gauge you vs competition. What would the price be for example:

 

 

Appreciate it! On pricing, I tend to not participate in the race to the bottom on pricing that web hosts and ISPs tend to fight it out in and instead prefer to compete on service, so if you're comparing on price alone, we will never come out on top :)

 

That being said.... monthly prices excluding GST (we're primarily B2B):

 

10GB Shared hosting subscription.

 

$14.95 base (5GB SSD) + $5 for the extra 5GB.

 

20GB 4 core 4GB RAM VPS.

 

$122 including 3x daily full image offsite backups and no international bandwidth limits. We also offer HA (hyperconverged) VPS hosting.




irpegg
  #2873086 23-Feb-2022 09:39
That's still really good.  Especially around the 3 x daily backup on the VPS.  Looks like you guys cover a lot of bases a lot of others don't so (e.g. dedicated IP on account), so will be keen to sign up in future

danfaulknor
  #2875552 26-Feb-2022 21:55
irpegg:

 

That's still really good.  Especially around the 3 x daily backup on the VPS.  Looks like you guys cover a lot of bases a lot of others don't so (e.g. dedicated IP on account), so will be keen to sign up in future

 

 

Looking forward to having you on board!

 

 

 

Also, for the inquiring minds, Scott went ahead and signed up with us and he's already migrated some of his sites over.




outdoorsnz

  #2875736 27-Feb-2022 14:34
danfaulknor:

 

Also, for the inquiring minds, Scott went ahead and signed up with us and he's already migrated some of his sites over.

 

 

Thanks to all for your suggestions. @danfaulknor. Great cpanel / WHM setup. All works very well :-)

