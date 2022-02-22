outdoorsnz

There aren't many hosts left around in NZ who aren't being bought out, or are just waiting to be bought out tbh.

Reseller is a bit of a dead product these days, but if you have 10+ subscriptions to look after i would recommend getting a VPS. If you've ever used a command line and can install a package, you can install cPanel / Plesk with ease and run everything off the UI after that. No more shared hosting issues such as other users configs breaking nginx/apache, resource/bandwidth constraints, cheaper to scale. If you're curious about it, look for a trial VPS host and get a cPanel/Plesk trial key and give it a go and see if you can migrate a few dummy sites over. It's better in the longrun and you have more control over your environment and your customers.

If you're not comfortable with that, then i would recommend Sitehost(myhost/Webslice).