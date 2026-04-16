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ForumsIT Pro and developersFortinet resellers ?

xpd

xpd

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#324488 16-Apr-2026 13:57
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Any recommended resellers to approach in regards to Fortinet products/licensing ? Or any in here ? :D




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Dynamic
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  #3481324 16-Apr-2026 14:04
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We'd be happy to help @xpd

Drop me a PM if you like.




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  #3481328 16-Apr-2026 14:47
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Hiya. I work for Fortinet NZ. You can find a list of our NZ resellers here.

https://partnerportal.fortinet.com/directory/search?lob=Reseller&l=New+Zealand

PM me if you have any questions!

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  #3481329 16-Apr-2026 14:48
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We do as well but seeing as @Dynamic got in first I'd recommend you go with him - I know he will look after you




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