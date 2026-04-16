Any recommended resellers to approach in regards to Fortinet products/licensing ? Or any in here ? :D
Any recommended resellers to approach in regards to Fortinet products/licensing ? Or any in here ? :D
XPD / Gavin
Hiya. I work for Fortinet NZ. You can find a list of our NZ resellers here.
https://partnerportal.fortinet.com/directory/search?lob=Reseller&l=New+Zealand
PM me if you have any questions!
We do as well but seeing as @Dynamic got in first I'd recommend you go with him - I know he will look after you
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