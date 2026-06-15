turtleattacks:

The cat is out of the bag because they've allowed general registrations at the second level (example.nz), and have allowed general registration for many of the third level (example.x.nz) options for too long to start imposing restrictions.

When they opened the second level up they made it clear that any valid third level registration would count towards conflicted status, there was no hierarchy. i.e. if someone had owned countdown.geek.nz before the date they'd set, they could've prevented Countdown from registering the second level if they wanted it at the time.