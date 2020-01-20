Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidSamsung S11/S20 announcement and owners' thread
Quinny

754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#265413 20-Jan-2020 15:57
Send private message

With so many leaks (Feb 11 Unpacked event, full specs and renders) easily found is anyone else super keen on the Ultra. I would expect NZ pricing will be eye-watering. But the Ultra could just be the phone to get me back in the Samsung camp. I have a huge phone (Huawei Mate 20 at 6.53) and the Ultra is bigger so this makes it better right? Its been the aspect ratio that's been the annoying thing for me with most long and narrow. The plus specs are similar to my current phone but the Ultras are soooooo good I am very tempted.

 

Good summary here from Android police

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 32
mrgsm021
963 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2402468 20-Jan-2020 16:00
Send private message

Maybe this thread should be S11/S20 announcement and owners' thread?

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Item
1538 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2402471 20-Jan-2020 16:03
Send private message

I am hearing murmurs that Asian market phones may get the Snapdragon over the Exynos this time round...though I am sure this has been mooted before and never appeared. Fingers crossed anyway that we get the better CPU in NZ this time round.

 

I have an S10+ currently which was my return from Apple to Android after about 6 years with the former. I have the 12 month upgrade option on my current plan so may well be getting an S20+ or even ultra if the camera is worth it.




.

mrgsm021
963 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2402478 20-Jan-2020 16:13
Send private message

Def keen on the S20 series but not sure if the Mrs would approve me getting one if she knew I am provided with a Note 10 from work in Feb. Unfortunate timing...



Batman
Mad Scientist
27939 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2402559 20-Jan-2020 17:18
Send private message

i'll get a new phone when 5G is fully deployed on Spark.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2407323 27-Jan-2020 08:51
Send private message

Well, you can officially drop the S11 part of the title.

 

A few dummies shown on video for a size comparison.

Linux
9065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2407326 27-Jan-2020 08:56
Send private message

Batman:

i'll get a new phone when 5G is fully deployed? oSpark.



@Batman Fully deployed? So you won't be getting a new phone for the next 4+ years

Batman
Mad Scientist
27939 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2407334 27-Jan-2020 09:10
Send private message

Linux:
Batman:

i'll get a new phone when 5G is fully deployed? oSpark.



@Batman Fully deployed? So you won't be getting a new phone for the next 4+ years


LOL I meant when 4g coverage at the point where its Inferior to 5g coverage. Not speed, just coverage. I bought a new phone when I realised I was getting no Internet when wife's phone had full bars.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Arkchun
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2413383 6-Feb-2020 00:43
Send private message

What do you think will be the expected nz price for the s20 series?

JPNZ
890 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2413562 6-Feb-2020 11:11
Send private message

Arkchun: What do you think will be the expected nz price for the s20 series?

 

Based on overseas prices: IMO

 

S20 - $1599

 

S20+ - $1799

 

S20Ultra - $1999




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Arkchun
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2413566 6-Feb-2020 11:16
Send private message

JPNZ:

 

Arkchun: What do you think will be the expected nz price for the s20 series?

 

Based on overseas prices: IMO

 

S20 - $1599

 

S20+ - $1799

 

S20Ultra - $1999

 

Thats expensive 

JPNZ
890 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2413573 6-Feb-2020 11:27
Send private message

Arkchun:

 

Thats expensive 

 

 

 

 

Not really the S10 and S10+ launched at $1499 and $1699

 

 

 

Just wait 3 months and they'll be discounted anyway




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Arkchun
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2413625 6-Feb-2020 11:40
Send private message

I'm debating between s10+/note 10+/s20/s20+

Batman
Mad Scientist
27939 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2413630 6-Feb-2020 11:46
Send private message

Arkchun:

 

I'm debating between s10+/note 10+/s20/s20+

 

 

don't debate. wait for 5g deployment (inc specific bandwaves for your carrier) then see what your choices are.

 

i'm afraid buying now could mean an obsolete phone as soon as 5g is switched on.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2413638 6-Feb-2020 12:29
Send private message

After three successive Galaxy phones, Samsung have lost me for my next purchase. No more compact sizing from Samsung, looks like iPhone's rumoured upcoming 5.4" entry level phone will see me moving across to iOS.

Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2416528 12-Feb-2020 08:31
Send private message

First impressions

Looks like a considerable boost in specs but nothing we already knew, I’m not a fan of these $2K+ price tags though, at that price I’m more inclined to not be an early adopter and would upgrade every 2-3 years now if I was a launch day buyer, especially considering androids always take huge hits on resale value and the fact we will see some big price cut specials in a few months to probably move units.

Roll on the the pre order bundles.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 32
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 