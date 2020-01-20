With so many leaks (Feb 11 Unpacked event, full specs and renders) easily found is anyone else super keen on the Ultra. I would expect NZ pricing will be eye-watering. But the Ultra could just be the phone to get me back in the Samsung camp. I have a huge phone (Huawei Mate 20 at 6.53) and the Ultra is bigger so this makes it better right? Its been the aspect ratio that's been the annoying thing for me with most long and narrow. The plus specs are similar to my current phone but the Ultras are soooooo good I am very tempted.
