I am hearing murmurs that Asian market phones may get the Snapdragon over the Exynos this time round...though I am sure this has been mooted before and never appeared. Fingers crossed anyway that we get the better CPU in NZ this time round.

I have an S10+ currently which was my return from Apple to Android after about 6 years with the former. I have the 12 month upgrade option on my current plan so may well be getting an S20+ or even ultra if the camera is worth it.